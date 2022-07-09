Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

Ireland 23

All Blacks 12

Ireland have their treasured first win in New Zealand, one that squares this captivating series to set up a feverish decider, after a drama-filled test in Dunedin that featured four first-half cards.

One week after being outplayed in the opening 42-19 Eden Park defeat, Ireland rode the All Blacks mistakes to secure their maiden win on New Zealand shores - 117 years in the making, in their 14th attempt.

The All Blacks did their best to desperately scramble for 50 minutes while one man short after replacement prop Angus Ta'avao copped a red card for an accidental head clash. That incident led to a confusing situation in which the All Blacks clashed with officials over Ardie Savea being confined to the sideline for the remainder of the match.

Ian Foster's men fought gallantly throughout but as the match wore on and fatigue set in, attacking errors compounded as they attempted to launch an improbable comeback.

In many respects, Ireland made hard work of their significant advantage but through two tries to prop Andrew Porter and Jonathan Sexton's boot, they gradually pushed clear to hand the All Blacks their first home defeat since September 2018.

The pockets of emerald green in the capacity 28,191 crowd savoured the victory – as will many more thousand at home. On the pitch Ireland's celebrations were somewhat muted, though, knowing this triumph is only half the job.

Ireland's win – their fourth in 35 attempts - continues a series of historic results after their first win against the All Blacks in Chicago, their first home win in Dublin and, now, this victory that elevates their record to four wins from their past six against the All Blacks.

Suddenly, the complexion of next week's test in Wellington has completely changed.

Ireland celebrate a try during their win over the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

The tourists led 10-0 after 13 minutes before the carnage of cards began.

South African referee Jaco Peyper – and rugby's increasingly polarising rules – then took centre stage during a first half that lurched from the dramatic to the farcical.

Peyper dished out four cards – three to the All Blacks (two yellows, one red) and one yellow for Irish lock James Ryan.

Leicester Fainga'anuku was the first man dispatched for an attempted charge down on Mack Hansen. The Crusaders wing was committed to the challenge but collided with Hansen on his descent to the ground and was, therefore, sent to the sin bin.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi was next after he took out Irish centre Garry Ringrose as Sexton looked to offload five metres from the line. Ireland had a strong case for a penalty try but Peyper settled for a yellow card only.

Ta'avao, while replacing Tuungafasi, was the most unfortunate of the All Blacks trio dismissed after being sent off for an accidental head clash on Ringrose. Ta'avao had no intent in the attempted tackle but the way the rules are policed the clash left him at the mercy of the officials and, ultimately, forced the All Blacks to scrap one man short for 50 minutes.

Unlike Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, the July and November tests do not allow for a 20-minute red card replacement.

Those cards twice reduced the All Blacks to 13 men, creating a farcical situation of golden oldie scrums half an hour into the match and leaving them desperately scrambling to defend.

Defend they did, though. After a scrappy start that again allowed Ireland to strike first in the third minute and gain supreme dominance, the All Blacks galvanised in the face of adversity.

Time and again they repelled the Irish. Beauden Barrett nabbed a try-saving intercept; the All Blacks scrum won penalties, James Lowe spilled the ball and Ireland had a try ruled out for obstruction.

Despite their numerical advantage Ireland could not crack the All Blacks line.

Late in the first half the All Blacks turned down three shots at goal to go on the attack. Repeat raids drew a cynical infringement from Ryan, who did not retreat from a quick tap, leaving Peyper no choice but to brandish a fourth card.

The All Blacks bashed away through one out runners before Barrett eventually claimed a fortunate try – and his side's first points – by kicking the ball over the line after it spilled out the side of their ruck.

A 10-7 halftime deficit seemed rosy for the All Blacks in the circumstances but they allowed Ireland to steal the march in the second half. Frequent mistakes muddled the All Blacks attack to gift Ireland field position to extend their lead.

The All Blacks bench added impetus in the final quarter, with Will Jordan claiming a late try but that only served to reduce the margin of defeat.

Just as the pressure fell on Ireland to respond this week, the All Blacks must regroup and respond with the series now there for the taking.

Ireland's battered bodies could do without a second mid-week fixture against the Māori All Blacks but their focus is sure to be solely on next Saturday's decider.

Ireland 23 (Andrew Porter 2 tries, Jonathan Sexton 2 cons, 3 pens)

All Blacks 12 (Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan tries, Jordie Barrett con)

HT: 10-7