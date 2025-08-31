Your plasma can help treat cancer

NZ Blood

This article was prepared by NZ Blood and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Every day across New Zealand, someone wakes up facing a challenge they never expected. It might be a mother newly diagnosed with cancer, a young man recovering from severe burns or a child suffering from repeated infections. What gives them hope is knowing that treatment is possible and that often begins with the kindness of a stranger in the form of a plasma donation.

Plasma is the golden liquid that makes up more than half of our blood. It’s one of the most precious natural resources we have for saving lives. Plasma is used to create up to 11 lifesaving products and can treat up to 50 illnesses from cancer and kidney disease to blood clots and liver failure.

The reality is, New Zealand needs to collect more plasma. Demand for these treatments is rising every year and we sometimes rely on having to import plasma from overseas. Patients all over our country depend on people who are willing to take an hour or two from their day to give a precious gift that can change their life.

When you donate, you’re not just giving plasma. You’re giving someone’s father the chance to walk his daughter down the aisle. You’re giving a teenager with an autoimmune condition the strength to get back on the sports field. You’re giving a newborn the opportunity to celebrate their first birthday.

And here’s the beautiful thing: plasma donation is safe, simple, and repeatable. Unlike whole blood donation, plasma regenerates quickly. That means you can donate more often – every two weeks – multiplying the impact of your generosity. With every visit, you are directly contributing to a healthier future for those Kiwis who need it.

We often talk about making a difference in the world and for some, that feels out of reach. But plasma donation is an immediate way to change lives. It doesn’t require special skills, it only requires your willingness to say, “I can help.”

If you’ve ever wondered whether small acts really matter, plasma donation is your answer. One single donation can be the starting point for a treatment plan that helps someone live longer, live stronger and sometimes live free from the weight of illness. It’s a small thing that makes a huge difference, something each donor should be proud of. Their new life, could start with you.

Book an appointment to donate plasma now at nzblood.co.nz/plasma, download the NZ Blood Donor App, or call 0800 448 325.