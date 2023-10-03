Yes Chef! MasterChef Cookware Flies Off Shelves

Giselle Bleakley Head of Marketing at New World has one message for customers, “Don’t sit on your stickers! Redeem as you go for the first pick of the popular cookware.”

Redeem quickly to avoid disappointment

The temperature is rising in kitchens across the country, as New World MasterChef cookware fever takes hold.

Giselle Bleakley who’s the head of New World’s marketing team says the whole promotion has captured the country’s imagination with the cookware in high demand with customers.

“We’re ten weeks into the exclusive promotion and our customers are loving being able to collect stickers just by doing their normal shop with us - and then redeeming them for this amazing MasterChef cookware,” says Giselle. “It’s really interesting to see which pieces are proving most popular in both the North & South Island.”

“A key part of the exclusive range is it’s not a set, so you can collect what suits your needs and own cooking style. So far both the Non-Stick Fry Pan and Non-Stick Stir Fry Pan with Lid are proving equally popular with the combined rates for both accounting for nearly 50% of all redemptions in the first eight weeks of the promotion.”

“Kiwis have really embraced the whole MasterChef philosophy,” continues Giselle. “It’s not just the cookware that’s flying off the shelves, our MasterChef inspired recipes are also proving extremely popular“.

“While the promotion is planned to run for several more weeks, we just want to be sure people know it’s strictly while stocks last”.

“If I could shout it from the rooftops, my message would be don’t sit on your stickers! As soon you have enough for your next chosen piece, get down to your local New World to redeem them for the best chance of your first pick of the popular cookware”.

“As we move through the promotion there will be signage at the front of all New World stores indicating what’s in stock (and if there’s any that’s not), as well as frequent updates on each store’s Facebook page. And we’re super focused on encouraging customers to redeem quickly and avoid any disappointment later down the track.”

Across Aotearoa, New World Stores have prominent stock display boards to help customers easily see what is currently available.

As for why the MasterChef range has proven so popular, Giselle says she believes it all comes down to the simple joy of using quality cookware, be it for daily meals or special gatherings without the budget busting expense.

“We’re all really focused on helping our customers find value every time they shop with us. This promotion is about rewarding Kiwis with quality cookware, simply by doing their regular shop with us.”

Customers can continue to redeem their stickers while stocks last including a two-piece Utensil Set, 26cm Fry Pan, 18cm Saucepan, and the Clubcard Exclusives - the Casserole 24cm and Non-Stick Stir Fry 28cm which are suitable for all cooktop types, even induction. Plus, for the oven, there’s also the heavy-duty Non-Stick Roaster with Rack.

The MasterChef promotion is bringing a smile to the faces of customers and New World teams alike.

Customers can redeem MasterChef cookware by collecting between 20-80 stickers, with one sticker earned with every $20 spent instore or online*.

The MasterChef promotion has been bringing joy to our in-store teams as well as our customers adds Giselle “They’ve been telling us that handing over the new cookware to customers brings a smile to everyone’s faces and that’s what we’re all about.”

* Promotion runs from 31 July 2023 – 5 November 2023 or while stocks last. Stock is limited, we recommend you redeem as early as you can. *Visit newworld.co.nz for full terms and conditions. ©2023 Shine TV Limited.







