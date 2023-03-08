Woman challenged by life in a van

Image / Supplied.

Charity Orange Sky a “saving grace” when hardship hits.

With only her van for a home, a Hamilton woman was finding it tough to shower or do her laundry - things most take for granted.

Yet this was the predicament facing Shelley (her last name has been withheld to protect her privacy) who, due to unforeseen circumstances in her life, had no option but to move into the van.

To get a shower or wash her clothes was challenging and she found herself leaning on the kindness of friends to carry out these basic, but essential hygiene tasks.

Living like this off-and-on for nine months, Shelley’s situation took a turn for the better when Orange Sky, a not-for-profit organisation which operates five mobile shower and laundry facilities at various sites in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, came to her aid.

The service, which since launching in 2018 has provided thousands of free warm showers and laundry services for people experiencing homelessness or hardship, has transformed Shelley’s life.

Becoming an Orange Sky “friend” (the term given to those who use the service), Shelley’s story comes as the charity is asking the public to consider making donations so it can continue to make sure people like her have the help they need when they need it most.

“Now I don’t feel like a burden on my friends and loved ones just to get by,” Shelley says. “It was something unexpected (but) it’s beautiful, amazing, a saving grace.

Orange Sky friend Shelley pictured in front of the van she lives in. Image / Supplied.

“It also means I can save money to spend on other things like putting gas in my van because I would still have to spend money at the laundromat to dry the clothes if I didn’t have a place to hang them up.”

Shelley was one of the first to use the newly-launched Orange Sky service in Hamilton. “It was lovely and I really needed it. I brought a towel with me but they provide everything you need – towel, shampoo and conditioner – it was wonderful.

“It makes me feel really cared for. Unless you experience the service for yourself, you don’t realise the benefit. The (Orange Sky) volunteers are really easy to talk to, they are non-judgemental, friendly and welcoming.”

Orange Sky spokesperson Katie Hart says Shelley never expected to find herself doing it tough by living out of a van – nor did she expect to need the help of the charity.

“Like Shelley, many of our friends say they feel like a burden on their family and friends having to ask for help and with expenses continuing to rise, spending money to have belongings washed at a laundromat isn’t always possible,” she says.

“With inflation at its highest rate since 1990 (based on the June 2022 figure of 7.3 per cent) and the cost of living on the rise, access to Orange Sky’s services is becoming more important than ever.”

Hart says the Orange Sky’s focus is on creating a safe, positive and supportive environment for people doing it tough and on helping to ease their sense of isolation and disconnection from the community.

At each shift six orange chairs are filled “with the friendly faces of our passionate volunteers who are on hand for kōrero each and every shift,” she says.

Hart says those considering donating to Orange Sky may be interested in ways to give back and support people doing it tough – or they may have recently donated to those affected by flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“With the generous support of the community we can continue to provide our essential service and be there for the growing number of Kiwis who need our help when hardship hits.”

Orange Sky operates five services across Aotearoa. They have two vans in Auckland and vans in Hamilton, Christchurch and Wellington, supporting anyone in need with free laundry facilities and warm showers.

To donate go to: bit.ly/3y1CSYj

For more information or to inquire to volunteer with Orange Sky visit: orangesky.org.nz