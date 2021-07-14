Winter Recharge in the Central North Island

Photo / Supplied.

Embrace a winter's day walk on the beach, discover a local museum, tackle a heart-pumping mountain bike climb, enjoy a leg stretch in the bush, or 'wohoo' all the way down an exhilarating ski-run.



Take a breath and revive in soothing mineral waters. Start dreaming with our top picks below and get planning your winter break away .Whether you're a weekend warrior, looking for a short break, or want to take that long-awaited road trip, explore the Central North Island just on your doorstep and recharge yourself this winter.

ROTORUA

When New Zealand is cold, it's always hot in Rotorua. With geothermal parks, hot pools and spas, a fully covered and heated dining precinct (Eat Streat), Rotorua is where winter manaakitanga is at its best.

With something for everyone's budget, winter brings out new flavours, new eateries, new cocktail bars and new ways to experience your old favourites (try hot water ZORB).

We've more activities and attractions than any other destination in New Zealand, so come and experience winter with us!

TAIRĀWHITI GISBORNE

Dome Cinema. Photo / Supplied.

Dome Cinema:

Sit back and relax with a movie and great food in the warmth of Dome Cinema in Gisborne.

Tairāwhiti Museum:

Escape the winter chill with by exploring Tairāwhiti Museum — the museum and art gallery has a reputation as one of the very best, most innovative, regional museums in New Zealand.

BAY OF PLENTY

Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied.

Soak in heavenly hot pools:

There's nothing more relaxing than soaking in a thermal hot pool while gazing at the starry night sky above. Fortunately, the Bay of Plenty is blessed with many geothermal hot springs, often surrounded by beautiful native bush.

Visit the Tauranga Art Gallery:

The 2021 Tauranga Art Gallery programme is in full swing and offers visitors the opportunity to celebrate the work of local and national ontemporary arts professionals.

RUAPEHU

Escape to Blue Duck Station:

The ultimate escape to untouched wilderness, Blue Duck Station is the Aotearoa of your dreams — accommodation, dining and outdoor adventures galore ranging from bush safaris, kayaking, horse treks, jet boating and kayaking.

Mt Ruapehu Magic:

With the majestic peaks of Mt Ruapehu at your doorstep, Ruapehu is the perfect base for skiing, snowboarding, and experiencing the spectacular Sky Waka – NZ's longest gondola ride.

TAUPŌ

Taupo geothermal pools.

Explore Taupō's geothermal area:

Taupō's geothermal areas are among the best in New Zealand. Prepare for steam pouring from unexpected vents in the earth or drifting across bush-clad hills, rainbow-coloured silica terraces and turquoise mineral lakes – plus boiling mud pools that bubble and plop and geysers that spurt.

Soak in the thermal pools:

There's nothing better than a hot soak at the end of a crisp winter's day, and Taupō has many facilities to cater for this luxury – with everything from adults-only mineral waters and family-friendly pools to free natural hot springs on the edge of Waikato River.

WAIKATO

Hobbiton Movie Set. Photo / Supplied.

Middle-earth Movie Magic:

See a slice of Middle-earth at the spectacular Hobbiton TM Movie Set. The Waikato is at the heart of the Shire and, with green rolling paddocks, rugged limestone outcrops and underground caverns, it makes sense that the Waikato was chosen for one of the world's most epic film series.

City Escapes:

Check out some of the city's indoor experiences, including escape rooms, mini golf, trampoline parks, Bowl and Social at SkyCity Hamilton or visit the Waikato Museum, with fun and interactive exhibitions, as well as a range of exciting and educational touring exhibitions. Shopping at one of New Zealand's largest shopping complexes and gourmet delights are another choice for winter activities this winter.



