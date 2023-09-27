Why you “stick” with Ryobi

Floods meant TV DIY contestant saw value of new stick vacuum.

The Auckland floods were an awakening for Maree Steele, twice placed second with husband James in two seasons of the hit TV show The Block.

The waters meant the couple lost many of their household effects, including their vacuum cleaner. A fan of Ryobi tools already, Maree was unfamiliar with Ryobi’s expanding range of cleaning appliances.

“I was sceptical when we got the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Brushless Stick Vacuum,” she says. “It looked solid with a large cleaning head. I had my doubts it would be easy to use but, after only a couple of minutes of using the stick vacuum, I was impressed. The suction was stronger than I have ever experienced from any stick vacuum.

“You just have to use one and you will understand how good these Ryobi Brushless Stick Vacs are.”

Maree tested the Ryobi Stick Vac on her dense upstairs carpet: “The first thing I noticed was the very powerful suction. Usually there are still threads and other material left I had to collect by hand but the Ryobi Stick Vac picked everything up on the first pass, no constant back and forth.

“I like the way the two rollers combined to leave the pile lifted and free from matting without cleaning track marks.”

The Ryobi Stick Vac’s in-built light helps to see under furniture and when cleaning in darker corners, she says, and even though the Ryobi has a large cleaning head, Maree found it very easy to manoeuver and was impressed again with its performance especially on the stairs.

“It did an excellent job of cleaning the stairs. The real test was our large woollen rug in the lounge. I rescued this before the flood water entered our house and it is special to me. Usually, with the Dyson, I took 10 minutes or more to clean this rug. In doing so I had to cover the rug several times to ensure it was clean. The Ryobi cleaned it perfectly on the first pass in a fraction of the time.”

The two 18V 4.0Ah batteries (included in the Ryobi Stick vac kit) provide up to 110 minutes of runtime. The Stick Vacuum’s HP brushless motor and cyclonic filtration system generate enhanced suction power to lift pet hair, dirt, dust and other debris from floors. An operator can switch between high and low settings or engage the roller bar to adjust the suction strength.

“This Ryobi Stick Vacuum has replaced our inferior corded vac which is now off to the recycler. It’s easy to use, very powerful and I have already recommended it to several of my friends.”

Lightweight, compact and highly manoeuverable around furniture, The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Brushless Stick Vacuum gets into those hard-to-reach spots. Additional attachments like the crevice tool connects to clean all those narrow or hard-to-reach places.

The floorhead dual roller bar has a plush micro-fibre front bar roll and rear bristle brush roll for picking up larger debris. A powered pet beater bar easily connects and excels at picking up pet hair from hardwood floors and carpets. Its large 800ml tank is easy to detach, empty and clean.

The 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah batteries are compatible with more than 150 power and garden tools from the 18V ONE+ range. They feature an in-built fuel gauge for checking battery charge on the go. The 18V ONE+ Fast Charger quickly charges a 18V ONE+ Battery.

“Having had experience with Ryobi tools on The Block and around home, I know the value of Ryobi batteries and the charger,” says Maree, “so to get these plus the powerful brushless Stick Vac is excellent value, half the cost of an inferior Dyson.”