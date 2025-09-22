Why now is the smartest time to build

This article was prepared by Exeter Homes and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Looking to build your dream home without months of builders on-site or the headaches of building remotely? We at Exeter Homes have the answer.

We’ve just unveiled our new Executive Range, a collection of premium transportable homes that blend comfort, style, and simplicity into one smart solution.

Unlike traditional relocatable homes that often feel boxy and generic, the Executive Range by Exeter Homes combines architectural style with high-end finishes, proving what’s possible with a transportable building. Each home is constructed from the ground up at our own yard, tailored to your specifications, and then transported directly to your site.

“People are often surprised when they walk in. They can’t believe it’s a transportable home,” says Victoria Travis, managing director of Exeter Homes. “We’re proving that transportable doesn’t mean low quality. The Executive Range shows how style, comfort, and practicality can come together beautifully.”

The Executive Range is designed to challenge expectations. These homes feature soaring ceilings, internal access garages, and designer kitchens complete with sculleries.

But this is just the beginning. We’re rolling out a full suite of ranges to suit every lifestyle and budget:

• Exeter Essentials: Streamlined and functional homes that are affordable, Healthy Homes compliant, and ideal for first-time buyers, rental properties, or staff accommodation.• Exeter Essence: The trusted mid-range designs we’re known for – structurally sound, stylish, and practical, with everything you need and nothing you don’t.• Exeter Executive: Premium homes with elevated features and refined finishes for those seeking luxury without the long build times.

“Whether you’re building your first home, downsizing, or looking for something more luxurious, there’s an Exeter home for you,” says Travis. “We’re giving Kiwis real choice, without the delays or compromises. From the Bombay Hills to the Wellington Ferry, we’re your one-stop shop for housing.”

The launch comes as the Government prepares to ease restrictions on building granny flats up to 70sq m by removing the need for full building or resource consent.

Sounds simple, right? But there’s a catch.

Councils will need time to interpret and apply the new rules. Builders will be stretched. And not every property will qualify. That means delays, confusion, and missed opportunities.

We’re taking a different approach. We’re sticking with full building consents, even after the new rules come into play. Why? Because it ensures certainty, protects your investment, and guarantees your home is built to last – and signed off properly.

We’ve built a reputation for doing things right. Our homes are customisable, built by local tradies who care about the details, and backed by a team that supports you every step of the way. We’re already preparing for the rule changes, so you can hit the ground running when they arrive.

Discover the Executive Range today and see how transportable homes can be anything but ordinary. Visit www.exeterhomes.co.nz