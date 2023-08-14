Where one size really does fit all…

Image / Supplied.

One of the cleverest power tools systems ever invented makes for the perfect gift.

One of the great retail backlashes was caused by the fashion industry’s “one size fits all” fad – blown out of the water by the public’s need for individualism and specialisation.

But Ryobi, with their groundbreaking RYOBI ONE+ Lithium Batteries, have re-engineered a different age of "one size fits all" with a whole range of power tools that can be powered by one battery

With one battery powering over 100 tools, the RYOBI ONE+ range caters for most DIY projects. From home improvement, camping, upcycling or crafting, gardening or auto care, the ONE+ system has you covered.

While one battery clips readily into all RYOBI ONE+ tools, there is actually more than one battery available if you so choose – Ryobi have provided the compact 2.0AH battery for those smaller jobs and with batteries for the 18V ONE+ system going all the way to 9AH, expect longer run time and more power than ever before.

1.5Ah battery for smaller jobs, the 5.0Ah for longer run times through to the HP Range for heavy-duty projects.

RYOBI ONE+ Lithium Batteries feature a more compact and lightweight design than previous generations. IntelliCell™ technology monitors and balances each individual cell for longer life and additional safety. Temperature control, overload and deep discharge protection have also been upgraded. The on-board fuel gauge shows how much charge is left in the battery.

So here’s a range of gift ideas from RYOBI ONE+ for Father’s Day whether you are shopping for Dad or whether you are a Dad shopping for himself.

Under $50

RYOBI 3-Piece Drill Microfibre Pad Set. Image / Supplied.

RDMF3S 3-Piece Drill Microfibre Pad Set ($32.98)

Your drill becomes a versatile cleaning tool for bathroom and kitchen surfaces or vehicle exteriors with the RYOBI 3-Piece Drill Microfibre Pad Set. The two chemical resistant microfibre drill pads have a durable microfibre weave that’s also ideal for cleaning flat surfaces such as glass and benchtops. The supplied backing pad attaches to any drill

Both microfibre pads are chemical-resistant for use with harsh cleaning solutions. These microfibre pads connect to the 90mm backing pad (also included) using a hook and loop system, which makes them quick and easy to swap over. The 90mm backing pad also has a ¼” hex shank so you can attach it to any drill/driver.

50-Piece Impact Drill and Drive Set. Image / Supplied.

RIDD50S - 50pcs Impact Drill Drive Set ($32.99)

The RYOBI 50-Piece Impact Drill and Drive set includes accessories for impact driving and drilling into metal, wood and plastic. All impact driver bits have a torsion zone designed to absorb impacts from high torque applications. This feature provides more stability and precision. Each impact driver bit also has a precision-milled tip. The ¼” hex shank on every bit is suitable for drills and impact drivers.

RYOBI 19 Piece Metric High Speed Steel Drill Bit Set. Image / Supplied.

RHSS-19M - 19 pcs Metric High Speed Steel Drill Bit Set ($37.99)

Take care of all day-to-day drilling tasks with ease, with the help of the RYOBI 19 Piece Metric High Speed Steel Drill Bit Set. This handy set can rotate to deliver the right drill bit when you need it most. You’ll find 19 metric drill bits in each set – ranging from 1mm to 10mm in 0.5mm rises.

Under $100

RYOBI LINK™ 7-Piece Wall Kit. Image / Supplied.

RLWK7 - Ryobi Link 7 Piece Starter Pack ($89.00)

Create your own modular wall storage system and eliminate clutter with the RYOBI LINK™ 7-Piece Wall Kit. Install the wall rails and use the LINK™ hooks, holders, crates and tubs to get items off the floor and onto the wall — where they’re out of the way and easy to find.

It’s the ideal storage solution for the garage, shed, laundry or any other room where you need to maximise storage space. This Kit includes 2 x Wall Rails, 1 x Double Organiser Tub, 2 x Utility Hooks, 1 x Standard Hook and 1 x Large Standard Hook plus the mounting screws and wall plugs.

Ryobi 1450PSI Pressure Washer with Accessorries. Image / Supplied.

RACPWS1 - Ryobi 1450PSI Pressure Washer with Accessories ($99.00)

Cleaning becomes quick and easy with this compact RYOBI 1450psi pressure washer. Accessories such as a turbo lance for outdoor furniture and surfaces, or a brush for areas needing a good scrub down.

Under $200

RYOBI 18V ONE+ 2.0AH Line Trimmer Kit. Image / Supplied.

RLT1832X2 - Ryobi One+ Line Trimmer 2.0Ah Kit ($199.00)

Keep the edges of the lawn looking neat and tidy using the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 2.0Ah Line Trimmer Kit. The kit comprises an 18V Line Trimmer, a 2.0Ah battery and 1.5A charger. There’s no need for petrol, oil changes, or annoying pull cords. Just connect the 2.0Ah battery and enjoy up to 20 minutes of operation. This lightweight trimmer is designed for comfort and control with a telescopic shaft and adjustable handle that can be changed to match your height.

The RYOBI 18V ONE+ Seed And Fertiliser Spreader18V ONE+. Image / Supplied.

OSS1800 - Ryobi One+ Seed & Fertiliser Spreader ($109.00)

The RYOBI 18V ONE+ Seed and Fertiliser Spreader18V ONE+ Seed And Fertiliser Spreader console is the easiest way to take your lawn from amateur to professional. Get the finish you want with any of the 5 settings. The 18V The RYOBI ONE+ lithium ion battery is all you need to deliver professional lawn results at home.

With one battery powering over 100 tools, the RYOBI ONE+ range can take on just about any project. Whether it’s home improvement, gardening, the car, camping, crafting or the hunt for the perfect gift, the RYOBI ONE+ system has a whole battery of uses.