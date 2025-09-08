When timber meets ambition

This article was prepared by TimberSpan and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

How engineered timber is redefining modern building design.

When the Eiffel Tower first rose above Paris in 1889, steel was celebrated as the only material strong enough to support such a feat. But imagine, just for a moment, if it had been built from wood. With the revival and trend of modern engineered timber like Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), that vision isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. The unique benefits of LVL, including strength, versatility, and sustainability are rapidly becoming a rival to steel in structurally designed projects.

TimberSpan plays a key role in shaping the future of engineered structural timber in New Zealand, specialising in LVL and with capability to process other mass timber options. Through early contractor involvement we collaborate closely with architects, engineers, construction companies and project managers to deliver precision components for a wide range of turnkey commercial and industrial projects. From warehouses to multi-storey offices and even high-end community spaces with gyms, cafés, and pools, TimberSpan products are designed to support efficient construction and high-performing buildings

“The beauty of LVL is how strong and lightweight it is,” explains Adam Hay, Business Development Manager at TimberSpan. “It allows for reduced construction time, reduced foundation size, and predictable project timelines – benefits that save both time and cost.” Prefabrication in their state-of-the-art factory means components arrive ready to erect, reducing the need for heavy machinery and cutting down on waste.

Sustainability is at the heart of what they do at TimberSpan. All LVL comes from locally sourced, sustainably managed radiata pine plantations. Optimised CNC processing ensures minimising offcuts, and leftover timber can be upcycled or recycled at the end of a building’s life. “We’re building with the environment in mind,” Adam says. “It’s about creating structures that last while also reducing our carbon footprint.”

Beyond strength and sustainability, timber brings warmth and aesthetic appeal. With natural insulation, acoustic properties, and the beauty of wood finishes, LVL allows designers to create spaces that are functional, efficient, and inviting. Biophilic design principles, connecting people to natural elements, are easier to achieve with timber than with steel. And in fire situations, timber chars in layers, maintaining structural integrity longer than steel.

TimberSpan’s local production means reliable lead times and responsive service, ensuring projects stay on schedule. With LVL, buildings aren’t just strong, they’re efficient, sustainable, and visually striking.

So, the next time you look at steel beams and columns, consider this: what if more of our buildings, even something as iconic as the Eiffel Tower, were made from engineered timber? With TimberSpan, those possibilities are real.

