What Kiwis most want at work

Southern Cross awards aim to inspire businesses to act.

Almost 90 per cent of New Zealand workers believe they and the businesses they work for would flourish if employers made workplace health and wellbeing a priority, according to new research.

The finding - part of the Southern Cross Health Society’s 2022 Healthy Futures Report, Business Edition - also revealed that up to 36 per cent of employees would like to see wellbeing leave provided to enable them to attend things like medical check-ups without using annual leave to do so.

The report, combined with growth in members through their employers, has inspired the launch of the Southern Cross Health Insurance Wayfinder Awards which aim to recognise and celebrate businesses and their leaders championing workplace wellbeing initiatives.

Southern Cross Health Society CEO, Nick Astwick, says health and wellbeing in the workplace has become an important focus in the last three or four years and the awards are designed to inspire businesses with new ways to improve in this area.

Entries to the awards are open until August 20 and the winners will be announced in Auckland in November.

“We are trying to showcase excellence and illustrate innovations occurring in workplace health and wellbeing,” Astwick says. “These stories need to be told and while we wholeheartedly believe in the promotion of good health, the one thing we don’t see often enough is the celebration of those people and organisations who put this at the top of their agenda.

“That is about to change with the launch of the Wayfinder Awards. People are the fuel for business success and the awards are a recognition that employees ought to be helped to flourish as people, not just as productive workers.”

The Healthy Futures Business Edition research - which was conducted by Kantar from a survey of over 1400 people – found 89 per cent of those surveyed agree that businesses and employees flourish when they prioritise employee wellbeing while 25 per cent are keen for their employer to offer ways to improve their health and wellbeing.

The research also showed that it is important business leaders ensure workers “log-off”, especially when working from home, as 56 per cent of those surveyed said they have too much to think about.

Workers also listed the top 10 initiatives they are keen to see in the workplace; at number one was the desire for the provision of wellbeing leave (36 per cent want this) while second was a call for employers to provide flu vaccinations (33 per cent).

Other initiatives listed include provision of a lunch and break room (29 per cent), activities promoting good mental health (25 per cent) and availability of healthy food options (24 per cent).

The research also revealed that one-in-ten workers (11 per cent) don’t take their full annual leave, a situation which Astwick says can place a burden on employees and a business because staff who are tired can be less productive and prone to poor decision-making.

Astwick says one other worrying finding was that 46 per cent of people who don’t have health insurance put off going to see a health professional when they feel unwell by two days or more - or don’t go at all - due to cost.

The Wayfinder Awards are open to organisations which fully subsidise Southern Cross Health Insurance for their employees. They are named after the stars of Te Pae Mahutonga (the Southern Cross), which has guided explorers across the oceans for centuries and who are known for facing adversity in order to better the collective.

“Businesses large and small are the backbone of New Zealand and keep our economy going,” Astwick says. “While we are focusing on thousands of businesses which fully subsidise their people’s health insurance, we look forward to widely sharing the success stories and insights we gain from our members through the awards.

“We are on a mission to help more New Zealanders to live healthier lives and want to be part of lifting all New Zealand businesses so they know what they can do to help their employees thrive.”

The award categories include:

Star Wayfarer Award: An individual who has made meaningful contribution to improving health and wellbeing within their workplace.

An individual who has made meaningful contribution to improving health and wellbeing within their workplace. True North Award: An exceptional people-leader who has improved their team’s health and wellbeing through positive leadership and by going above and beyond.

An exceptional people-leader who has improved their team’s health and wellbeing through positive leadership and by going above and beyond. New Horizon Awards: A trailblazing business that has innovated and implemented transformative programmes or strategies to enhance the wellbeing of its people.

A trailblazing business that has innovated and implemented transformative programmes or strategies to enhance the wellbeing of its people. Wayfinder Small Business of the Year: A small business of 100 people or less that demonstrates commitment to the health and wellbeing of its people – using it as a core business strategy and thriving because of it.

A small business of 100 people or less that demonstrates commitment to the health and wellbeing of its people – using it as a core business strategy and thriving because of it. Wayfinder Medium Business of the Year: A medium business of 101-500 people.

A medium business of 101-500 people. Wayfinder Large Business of the Year: A large business of 500 or more people.

Entries close on August 20, 2023 and are available at: https://www.southerncross.co.nz/wayfinder-awards - Judges will be supplied with the top five finalists in each category for consideration, with a judging day scheduled for October 30.

The inaugural awards night will then take place in Auckland on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 after the Southern Cross Gather Business Conference.

For a copy of the Healthy Futures Report go to: https://www.southerncross.co.nz/healthy-futures








