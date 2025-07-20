Western Australia: an unspoilt land where summer never ends

Rottnest Island | Wadjemup.

Spotting a quokka - the ‘happiest animal on Earth’ - is one of many unique experiences in store for those venturing to the spectacular, untouched and unspoilt landscapes of Western Australia.

The country’s largest state, it boasts Australia’s longest coastline and is a rich dreamscape for nature and wildlife lovers. It has an abundance of fresh air and wide, open spaces and, as the locals say, it is always summer somewhere in the state.

The capital city Perth is Australia’s sunniest capital and is home to 19 white sandy beaches and vibrant city streets.

But back to the quokkas. One of the most memorable things to do while in Perth is to take a photo of the happy little critter. Around 10,000 of them live on Rottnest Island / Wadjemup, itself a slice of paradise just a 30-minute ferry ride out into the Indian Ocean from Perth’s port city of Fremantle / Walyalup.

While the island’s 63 beaches have blindingly white sand and water so clear you can see down to your toes - all linked by paved riding and walking trails - it is the encounter with its cute inhabitants that makes a visit there so heartwarming.

A small wallaby which grows to about the size of a domestic cat, quokkas appear to be perpetually smiling which is what earned them that sweet and fitting ‘happiest animal on earth’ moniker. Highly photogenic and friendly, they roam freely around Rottnest Island. They are found nowhere else on the planet.

Quokka, Rottnest Island | Wadjemup.

Western Australia is a place to recharge, connect with the land and experience otherworldly natural phenomena and for Kiwis wanting to travel there it is easy to book and plan holidays through YOU Travel, the New Zealand-owned and operated travel brand with 30 stores across Aotearoa.

Among the many attractions, places to go and things to do YOU Travel suggests are:

Walks with Aboriginal guides

Gain insights into Western Australia’s rich Aboriginal culture with walking tours over some of Perth’s most iconic and scenic landscapes – and imagine the Noongar dreamtime stories passed down for generations. Walks are about 90 minutes long.

Swimming alongside whale sharks at Ningaloo Reef

About a 13-hour drive or two-hour flight from Perth, the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo / Nyinggulu reef plays host to gentle whale sharks from March to August offering an unparalleled opportunity to spot – and swim with – some of the world’s largest marine animals. Humpback whales and manta rays also glide past as visitors dive, snorkel or swim among a colourful universe of coral gardens beneath the waters.

The south west region’s Cape to Cape track

Giant karri forests and ancient limestone caves are waiting to be explored while visitors can also hike the famous 125km Cape to Cape track. One of the most outstanding walking trails in Australia it stretches from the Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse to Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse in the Margaret River Region.

Moon in Broome

At Roebuck Bay / Yawuru Nagulagun as darkness descends, experience a once-in-a-lifetime sight when the full moon rises over tidal flats, creating a stunning visual effect. Known as the Staircase to the Moon, it occurs on certain dates from March to October. A two-and-a-half hour flight from Perth, Broome / Rubibi is also home to the stunning pearls of the South Seas and has attracted pearl divers since the 1800s. Chinatown’s dazzling pearl showrooms are a must-see.

Ningaloo Reef.

Horizontal Waterfalls, Talbot Bay

Sir David Attenborough calls them “one of the greatest natural wonders of the world” which must be seen to be believed. The falls are formed by massive volumes of water squeezing through narrow cliff passages with rapid-like formations creating a unique sideways waterfall effect. The Horizontal / Garaan-ngaddim falls are easily accessible by seaplane or helicopter from Broome or Derby.

Lucky Bay

Known as Australia’s whitest beach, Lucky Bay is an incredible 5km stretch of long, white sandy beach near Esperance / Kepa Kurl, a part of the Cape Le Grand National Park / Mandoowernup. Brilliant blue and turquoise waters drift into the protected bay, one frequently inhabited by kangaroos looking to cool off. A 45-minute drive from Esperance, visitors can camp, fish, swim, go boating or bushwalking.

Pink lakes at Port Gregory

Sometimes bright bubblegum pink, sometimes lilac and occasionally red, the waters of Hutt Lagoon can be an extraordinary sight. A high level of salinity gives the lagoon its unusual hue and its vibrancy changes with the seasons and time of day. Best time to visit is on a clear day, around mid-morning or sunset. Hutt Lagoon is about a six-hour drive from Perth. Between July and September, the countryside is blanketed with 12,000 species of wildflowers.

Swan Valley, Perth | Boorloo.

Cruising the Kimberley coastline

The Kimberley coast is largely untouched with thousands of kilometres of red cliffs, pristine white sands and clear turquoise waters teeming with marine life. It is a wilderness few have experienced. One of the most spectacular ways to explore it is by expedition cruise ranging from boutique vessels to larger expedition craft. Some are topped with a helicopter allowing access to cliff-top waterfall pools, expansive views of island archipelagos and thrilling rides. Inflatable zodiac boats are used to explore remote island beaches, fishing spots and narrow river reaches.

Margaret River Region – premium wine country

The Margaret River Region is home to some of Australia’s best vineyards and cellar-doors (there are over 200) and dining experiences. With a relaxed, nature-loving, artistic vibe its main street is dotted with diverse galleries, characterful cafes, surf shops and a pub with a 600-bottle wine list. Some of the region’s top surf breaks are a 10-minute drive away while guided crawls through underground limestone caves are offered.

