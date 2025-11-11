Welcome to Park Green, Karaka

This article was produced by the Hugh Green Group and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

For over three decades, the Hugh Green Group has been a custodian of the land that is now home to Park Green. Acquiring the first block in 1988, Hugh Green’s vision was to farm the land and indulge his passion for cattle trading. Over time, he cared for 97ha on the Hingaia Peninsula, farming it with the same values of hard work and determination that defined his life.

Since 2019, the Hugh Green Group has envisioned a new future for the land that honours its past while creating a vibrant, connected community for generations to come.

Where lifestyle meets location

That future is Park Green – a master-planned coastal community offering more than just location. With expansive access to the upper Pahurehure Inlet, the development embraces its natural surroundings, providing residents with cycleways, coastal walkways, restored wetlands, and views to the Hunua Ranges, Bombay Hills and Pukekohe Hill.

Nature is part of everyday life here. Nearly 1000 trees and 58,000 native shrubs have been planted to date, and 9.7ha of wetlands are being restored, creating a living landscape that supports biodiversity and offers space to explore and reconnect.

A community built with purpose

The land at Park Green was farmed for decades before development began in 2019, and the Hugh Green Group’s commitment to sustainability and resilience is evident in every detail, from water-sensitive design to tree-lined streets and greenways.

The community is thriving, with Mangapikopiko School, Evergreen Cafe, BestStart Early Learning Centre, and a vibrant Village Centre featuring Park Green Cafe & Bar, Park Green General Store, and Alchemy Bespoke Hair (formerly Drury Lane Hair Design). A new all-abilities playground overlooking the estuary invites families to gather and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds them.

Homes for every stage

Park Green provides a range of home options for first-home buyers, growing families and those looking to retire. Whether purchasing a section to design build your dream home or choosing from the stunning home designs by Signature, Sentinel, Stonewood, GJ Gardner or Aoki Homes, there’s something for everyone.

The Hugh Green Group has completed 341 high-quality residential sections within stages 1, 2A, 2B, 2C and 3 with four stages to come. These future stages will continue to enhance substantial areas of existing wetlands for the benefit of both the environment and community.

On completion, Park Green will provide approximately 1250 dwellings.

A region on the rise

Strategically located between Karaka and Drury, just 30 minutes from Auckland’s CBD, Park Green sits within a region undergoing rapid transformation. With new rail stations, motorway upgrades, and major commercial developments under way, the area is poised to welcome over 120,000 new residents in the coming decades.

Amidst this growth, Park Green remains grounded in its origins – shaped by the values of Hugh Green and a commitment to the land, community, and families who call it home.

Sections are now available, with market-leading builder terms: 12 months interest-free with just a 10% deposit. Section sizes range from 289sq m to 608sq m, priced from $655,000.

Discover more at www.parkgreen.co.nz (0508 BUY LAND (0508 289 5263) | sales@parkgreen.co.nz