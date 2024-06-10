Warm up with a Queensland winter stay

This content was prepared by Tourism and Events Queensland and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

The winter chill has arrived in Aotearoa and the nights are closing in. As we head into the coldest months of the year, we’re all dreaming of brighter days and balmier times. But dream no more! Warmer climes await, a mere 3.5-hour flight away, in the beautiful state of Queensland, Australia, where daytime temperatures still reach 21 degrees in winter.

From sun-kissed beaches to the wonder of the Great Barrier Reef, ancient rainforests and the red desert of the outback, Queensland is a warm and welcoming playground of family-friendly natural wonders.

One of our top picks for a mid-winter retreat in Queensland is the stunning destination of Moreton Island / Mulgumpin. Known as Brisbane’s secret garden, Gheebulum Coonungai National Park covers 95 per cent of the island paradise which is encircled by a coastline of beautiful beaches. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or a chill-seeker, there are activities on offer to suit all visitors.

Centre yourself among nature with a gentle snorkel amid schools of rainbow-coloured fish, a leisurely swim, a relaxing surf or a slide down the sand dunes. Or, simply sit and sink your feet into the soft, white sand. Let your adrenalin spike with adventure pursuits galore such as quad biking, tobogganing and desert safari tours. Snorkelling and diving enthusiasts can explore the Tangalooma Wrecks – an artificial reef comprising 15 sunken boats off the shore of the beautiful Tangalooma Beach – and experience a variety of reef fish, captivating coral formations and marine life. Above the water’s surface, the island’s cutest dining companions emerge at a nearby dolphin-feeding spot. A truly great place for the whole family to enjoy, this island paradise is a short 75-minute ferry ride from Brisbane. For even more family fun, Bluey fans visiting Queensland will recognise the locations and landscapes that inspired the hit-show, and no visit is complete without discovering some of the real-life backdrops of your favourite Bluey moments. Families will delight in the November opening of Bluey’s World Brisbane – a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, featuring real-life sets, recognisable scenes, and beloved characters and games from the series. Bluey’s World will take visitors into the Heeler’s iconic family home, backyard and beyond – for real life. Get ready to play the Bluey way, whilst embarking on an interactive adventure through the vibrant and playful world of Bluey.

