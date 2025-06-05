Vaine Toa breast screening campaign launched to empower Pacific women

L-R: Vaine Toa Campaign Actor, Katerina Fatupaito, BSA local champion, Maria Eileen Lemalie, and Vaine Toa Campaign Actor, Siobahn Hope, attend the BreastScreen Aotearoa Pacific Campaign national launch in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

BreastScreen Aotearoa has launched a bold new campaign, Vaine Toa, to uplift, inform, and empower Pacific women across Aotearoa New Zealand to prioritise their health and take up free breast screening.

The campaign launched on Monday May 19 with a cinematic screening at Riccarton Hoyts in Christchurch, hosted by BSA lead provider ScreenSouth. The event featured the debut of the Vaine Toa campaign ads, followed by the acclaimed film Tinā.

The cinema lights dimmed, the screen came to life – and with it, the voices of Pacific women calling each other to be brave, to be seen, and to be well.

Lisa Te Paiho, Programme Manager for BreastScreen Aotearoa, said the Vaine Toa campaign is about more than just awareness – it’s about creating a shift.

“Screening saves lives. When cancer is found early, treatment can be simpler, and you can carry on with your life and with your aiga.

“We want women to see that this is something they can fit into their busy lives. Anyone can do it. We encourage them to do it for themselves, for their families, and for their communities.”

Among those invited to the Christchurch launch were un-screened and under-screened women from the community including Cook Islander Marcia West-Tetevano, who shared her deeply personal reason for being there:

“I felt like a Vaine Toa being invited. Breast Screening is something that I haven’t done, but it’s something that my own mother died of so it really made me want to come here. I have a screening booked in! I’m proud to be going and doing it next week.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Aotearoa, with around 3500 diagnoses each year. Early detection through regular mammograms significantly improves survival, reducing the risk of death by about 34%. A mammogram can detect changes inside the breast before they can be felt – making early detection possible, and treatment more effective.

Despite this, Pacific screening rates remain below average. As of April 2025, the national screening target for eligible women stands at 70%, but for Pacific women, coverage is only 68% nationally, and even lower in some regions. Pacific women are also more likely to die from breast cancer.

Dr Tua Lealaiauloto Taueetia-Sua, chair of the BSA Pacific Campaign and Resources Advisory Group, said the Vaine Toa campaign reflects the strength of Pacific women.

“Too often, women put everything else first – family, work – and by the time they think of screening, there’s no time left. We have to be there for our grandchildren. If you’re not well, you can’t be there for your family, so you’ve got to look after yourself first.”

The campaign was launched with the community, including local champion and breast cancer survivor Maria Eileen Lemalie: “Be brave and courageous. We now have Pacific faces leading these campaigns.

“It is a culturally safe space. We owe it to our families and to the migrant dream to thrive, to be healthy, and to challenge the statistics,” she said.

BSA Vaine Toa campaign actor Katerina Fatupaito said: “Just do it. There is no reason to be shy or whakama anymore because there are beautiful clinics and people there that are willing to help.”

Vaine Toa! Are you due for your breast screening? If you are aged 45-69, call 0800 270 200 to enrol and book your free appointment today. Visit TimeToBreastScreen.nz for more information.