United for Asthma Awareness Week

Asthma Ambassadors (l-r) Alani Hammond-Smith with her mum, Jessica. Julian Savea, Anika Todd, Mea Motu and Ardie Savea. Regan and Kian Gibbs with their mum, Olivia. Steve Devine. With the Asthma New Zealand CEO, Claire Beard (centre) at Eden Park.

This article was prepared by Asthma New Zealand and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Eight diverse ambassadors are sharing one message.

As Asthma Awareness Week begins, eight diverse ambassadors – from sporting stars to tamariki – are sharing one message: with the right support, asthma won’t hold you back.

Gathered together for the first time at Eden Park in preparation for Asthma Awareness Week, rugby players Julian and Ardie Savea, world champion boxer Mea Motu (Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi), cricketer Anika Todd (Ngāti Whātua), and former All Black and firefighter Steve Devine were joined by Asthma New Zealand patients Alani Hammond-Smith (3yo) and twins Regan and Kian Gibbs (10yo).

All live with asthma – and are urging others to take control of their breathing now.

Watch them tell their stories here .

According to mum Olivia Gibbs, meeting the Savea brothers and throwing a rugby ball around on the Eden Park turf was a moment the rugby-mad twins will never forget. Especially when Julian and Ardie opened up about their asthma journeys, a condition the boys are still learning to manage.

For Alani’s mum, Jessica, it was a chance to connect with two strong Māori women that she hopes will one day inspire her young daughter, who has chronic asthma.

More than 1 Million New Zealanders live with asthma or a respiratory condition. They are the third leading cause of death in Aotearoa and contributes to one in 11 hospital admissions for adults. Māori and Pasifika communities are among the hardest hit yet also face barriers accessing care.

The Gibbs brothers meet the Savea brothers! (l-r): Julian Savea, Regan and Kian Gibbs, Ardie Savea. Eden Park.

Asthma New Zealand CEO Claire Beard says the campaign will run for the next 12 months. It is about showing what’s possible with the right support.

“These ambassadors have lived experience of asthma. Their stories remind us we’re not alone – and that help is available from places like Asthma New Zealand. And thanks to the generosity of our funders, donors and partners, we offer nurse appointments and patient education for free.”

Julian Savea was diagnosed at age 4 and says good management is key. “When I stay on top of it – especially using my preventer – I don’t feel like I have asthma at all.” Younger brother Ardie, diagnosed just two years ago, says he’s still learning and often turns to Julian for advice. They want Pasifika communities to know that asthma doesn’t have to limit your dreams.

Mea Motu’s journey hasn’t been easy – including a well-publicised hospitalisation earlier this year. Diagnosed in 2021, she reflected on the cultural pressure to “harden up” – something she says many Māori will understand. “I didn’t take my asthma seriously; I was very stubborn. I want other Māori to learn from me. Ask for help!”

For Anika Todd, who plays for the Auckland Hearts and NZ U19s, strong support from her parents helped establish lifelong habits. “I’ve had asthma since I was little, and now my daily management is just second nature.” Todd comes from a passionate cricketing family.

Steve Devine says he outgrew childhood asthma but remains vigilant. “I only just passed the fire service lung test, and I was fit! That brought home how important lung health is. I’m very careful and I particularly stay far away from smoking and vaping. Oxygen only – that’s it!”

Asthma Awareness Week runs from May 5-9, 2025.

If you or someone you love lives with asthma or a respiratory condition, Asthma New Zealand offers free nurse appointments and patient education at asthma.org.nz.