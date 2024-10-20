Tuumata Rise: A new era for Hamilton

This story was prepared by Lugtons Real Estate and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Major businesses including Kmart commit to Ruakura Superhub Estate.

Interest in Hamilton’s Ruakura Superhub Estate is exceeding expectations with Stage 1 of the residential development Tuumata Rise almost sold out and more major businesses making their mark at the industrial park and a stunning wetland recreation reserve set to open next year.

A recent open day attracted further interest in Tuumata Rise. People gained a firsthand appreciation of Tainui Group Holding’s (TGH) vision to create the ultimate live, work, play environment. As iwi developers, TGH are guiding the overall progress of an integrated estate to future-proof the wider region and benefit the whole community, with care for the taiao (environment) deeply ingrained in the precinct.

Tuumata Rise’s first two homes are under construction; and more are expected to start soon, with only a few sections now available in this first stage. Lugton’s Paula Wenham and Craig Reid are marketing sections and have noticed a lift in buyer inquiry. Wenham says the property market has improved with more buyers, thanks to OCR rates dropping and the prospect of further dips on the horizon. She says buyers at Tuumata Rise are mostly local; an aspect which fits the philosophy behind the superhub, with work opportunities on the doorstep, together with associated services and recreational features.

Tainui Group Holdings development manager Ivan Bartley says more major businesses have committed to the superhub. Refrigafreighters Ltd (RFF) – Ruakura’s latest tenant – will open its first depot next month. As a leading New Zealand operator in temperature-controlled transport, storage, and distribution, putting its roots down at Ruakura supports TGH’s strategy for economic growth in the region.

Another coup was Kmart’s own strategic move that recently integrated their Christchurch distribution centre into their North Island centre at the superhub. With Kmart’s New Zealand operation now in one place, it means all products going to Kmart stores around the country will be moved via their Ruakura site.

It’s further recognition of TGH’s masterplan; with the $60 million Ruakura Inland Port an integral driver. Sitting at the heart of the golden triangle that links ports at Tauranga and Auckland to this Hamilton hub, it provides a supply chain for importers and exporters alike. Ivan says container volumes moving through Ruakura are increasing steadily as the peak volume season approaches.

“It is anticipated that over the financial year, more than 25,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) will move through the inland port.”

The 17ha stage one of the inland port is running smoothly. Supporting that are the diverse options available at the 108ha knowledge zone and the 167ha industrial and logistics area.

Tuumata Rise covers 10ha and more stages are planned for release and homes built. Future residents have much to look forward to in terms of lifestyle – with work opportunities and leisure. Te Wairepo wetland will open next year – a nature reserve where wildlife and humans can thrive in harmony; consistent with TGH’s work, live, play philosophy. Tuumata Rise is living up to its name – looking above the horizon to bring people together and reach new heights of their own. The story continues.

