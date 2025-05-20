Transforming workplace environments

How to nurture wellbeing and productivity with creative workplaces

The U-turn on working from home is not only showing the benefit that social interaction brings to productivity in the business world, it also highlights how creative workplaces can help people thrive professionally.

Long before the disruptions of recent years in the business world, two Tauranga entrepreneurs created disruption of their own; pioneering a new attitude to workplace solutions with a holistic, total service – building relationships and enduring associations.

Establishing Modern Office in 2007 as a start-up of two – Adam Hazlett and David Littlewood promoted a new approach to workplace culture – crafting functional spaces that went beyond aesthetics to focus on people.

Now boasting a team of more than 20, and rewarded with a growing client base and repeat business, Modern Office has recently moved into purpose-made premises in Tauranga’s Tauriko Business Estate. Previously split between two outlets, the entire team is now in one place – in itself, proving the value of nurturing a workplace culture with an environment that fosters self-worth and wellbeing.

Recognising that the key to any successful business is built around relationships, Modern Office’s approach extends far beyond simply selling office furniture. It’s a total wrap-around service – consulting, designing and installing layouts that not only fit the workplace, but fit the people involved.

A dedicated team involves specialists in their field – design innovators, consultants and installation experts – working together to devise beautiful environments that empower individuals and help teams within various commercial sections thrive.

Today’s workplaces are a far cry from the sterile formats of old – usually impractical. The ever-evolving dynamics of healthy environments involve creating inviting spaces that are not only functional; but beautiful, balanced and interactive.

Modern Office’s process begins with advice and budgeting, then designing a personal floor plan – using 3D renders that let clients visualise the end picture. High-end products are sourced far and wide – sometimes globally. Modern Office also has the ability to custom make furniture. From sales, delivery to completing every fit-out; the service doesn’t stop there. After-sales and continued relationships are equally important – friendships made and repeat business the reward. Just as with home redecoration, offices should be refreshed over time as well.

Modern Office’s website features some of their most popular products, along with several major projects. Each solution shows how a personal approach and vibrant ambience not only complements the purpose of each business, but helps promote that business to its own clients.

Modern Office caters to a diverse range of clients – from small start-ups to Government entities, interior designers to architects, health practitioners to education providers. While the target area is the North Island, Modern Office does have a presence in the South Island.

Alternatively, while the commercial sector is the focus, Modern Office offers one-off sales to home-based workers. The importance of ergonomic chairs cannot be emphasised enough for the physical health of anyone working behind a desk and in front of a computer.

If being happy at work is as conducive to wellbeing as the environment we work in, Modern Office is proving that, in the end – it boils down to people and personal relationships.

Modern Office’s new showroom: 18 Whakakake St, Tauriko, Tauranga.

