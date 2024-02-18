Quin Henderson, Southbase Group CEO.

This content has been prepared by Southbase and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

More efficiency, quality, risk mitigation & fewer “blowouts” urged.

Southbase Group is 100 per cent New Zealand-owned and operated with a track record of delivering over $2 billion in total project value over the last 10 years.

As we set our sights on the next 10 years we are excited to be entering our most exciting phase as we look to bring our vision to life by “transforming the construction sector for good”.

Quin Henderson, Southbase Group CEO, says: “We need to acknowledge that the vertical construction sector faces a multitude of challenges. While sharp increases in the price of materials and inflationary pressures have added to the problem, we believe the approach to projects from their very conception needs to change – the focus must be to increase efficiencies, deliver consistent quality, and mitigate risks leading to time and budget blowouts.

“We believe we can positively influence the construction sector to embrace innovation, emerging technologies, and modern procurement methods.”

The Southbase Group model is different from traditional contractors in that we have integrated capability through our key divisional brands of Preformance Building Technologies, Southbase Construction, and Innofab Offsite Manufacturing.

Through the integration of these businesses, and by procuring major construction contracts under our managing contractor model, we believe we can solve these challenges, delivering world-class outcomes for our clients, on time, on budget, and to the highest of standards.

Integrated group capability

“It’s having this level of sophistication and capability in-house that allows us to seek early engagement through pre-construction service agreements and delivery through design and construct contract models. Equally, we have the ability for each brand to remain independent allowing us to partner with other key stakeholders when and where required,” says Henderson.

Preformance Building Technologies

Preformance Building Technologies brings together world-class consultancy and decades of national construction experience to deliver sustainable value for client partners. The Preformance team has expertise in pre-construction and construction technology services.

Southbase Construction

Southbase Construction is a proven performer in delivering projects of national significance. Having successfully delivered over $2bn dollars in project value, with several national projects under way or recently completed including;

- Massey University Innovation Complex - $110m

- Te Kaha stadium partnership (in progress) $683m

- Dunedin Hospital outpatients building (in progress) $250m

- MPI PHEC facility (in progress) $280m

- Mason Clinic (in progress) $150m

- Takanini data centre $120m

Innofab Offsite Manufacturing

Innofab specialises in pre-fabricating the main components that make up buildings across New Zealand. By combining innovative digital technology with a world-class factory in Christchurch, Innofab can notably enhance New Zealand’s building productivity, delivering significant cost efficiencies whilst producing 70 per cent less waste.

Henderson says: “There has been a high level of interest in the Southbase Group structure, most specifically in our investment into construction technologies, offsite manufacturing, repeatable modular design, and our Southbase managing contractor model.

To learn more about the Southbase Group and how we are transforming the construction sector for good.” visit Southbase.co.nz and download a copy of the Southbase Way.