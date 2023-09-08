Transforming into a new age of retail – online and on the shop floor

Photo / Supplied.

Co-incidence or fate? It’s a question often debated around the dinner table. Sitting at a Furniture Zone table in its Mt Maunganui head office, however – either notion proves one simple concept. Paths cross in extraordinary ways, yet without people travelling their own road – the question might never arise.

Extraordinary people have come together to take Furniture Zone forward with a new focus. As this local company looks to the future though, it’s worth looking back to the beginning – and a sole outlet store started by the late Derin Greenslade in 2010.

Greenslades – the store - is synonymous with upmarket homeware. In founding Furniture Zone however, Derin chose a different path – focused on a wider market, with quality furniture at everyday prices. Thirteen years on, there are 21 stores throughout North Island – all co-ordinated by a talented team at Mt Maunganui’s headquarters.

The team has grown as it makes a serious move into e-commerce with integrated links between stores and the internet. Kristian Tabb, Furniture Zone’s GM since 2022, says without a strong recognition online, it would be missing in action. Customised to meet the public’s ‘first-stop-shop’ approach, every item can be viewed in detail - dimensions allowing buyers to size selections accordingly.

Product is one thing; presentation and follow-up is another thing altogether. Expectation is everything – from availability, ease of purchase and fast, direct delivery. Online is the first step, but bricks and mortar still sit at the heart of the shopping experience – particularly furniture. ‘Room settings’ spark inspiration – instore and online. A new ticketing system is also proving a hit – where QR codes can be scanned and linked to the website.

Kristian says there’s a 62 percent increase in online activity from pre-Covid. Navigating Covid’s misfortunes, and the unexpected loss of its founder in 2019, Furniture Zone survived both hardships. Now it’s time to thrive - and change is afoot with Kristian at the helm.

In this team however, one thing remains constant – a culture that embraces individual strengths and personalities. With new expertise on board in key areas, Furniture Zone HQ resembles a league of nations - people from Mexico, South Africa, UK, Fiji – even the South Island. Each is a story on their own – a passionate mix of business acumen and paths that converged in a snowball on a roller coaster.

Larger-than-life Roger Craig partnered with Derin early in 2019, along with other life-long friends Cliff and Juli Tolley. Struggling through Derin’s loss by year’s end, Furniture Zone was forced on another path – albeit continuing the dream as the company navigated Covid. A jack of all trades, Roger racks up butchery, tyres, landscaping, marina maintenance among his kaleidoscope of business ventures. Out of the office, motor racing and power boats are his big love.

Speed on the water might not be Kristian’s escape. He’s happier below the surface. English born, Kristian grew up in retail – eventually specialising in business development and growth. Working in London’s flagship, high-end John Lewis department store, Kristian excelled. Selected for their management programme and graduating with a business/finance degree, Kristian spent 10 years honing his expertise.

With scuba diving his recreation, Kristain went to Egypt to do his dive masters. Googling options soon after for instructor’s certification, Kristian happened on Tauranga’s Dive Zone and fell in love with New Zealand. That was 20 years ago. Early stints include working for Noel Leeming in Auckland, becoming a regional manager before establishing and running Noel Leeming’s business programme.

But, in that fluke chance where paths cross - it’s fascinating how like-minded people meet, form friendships, and one thing leads to another. Joining Furniture Zone, Kristian’s entrepreneurial skills in business retail matched the company’s vision. Now a co-owner, Kristian sees himself as one cog in a well-oiled wheel that’s turning at speed as Furniture Zone rolls out its next chapter.

Apart from the new online focus, sustainability is also integral to the company’s ethos. This includes selling hand-painted artwork from China, where its furniture is ethically sourced. Always looking for better ways of doing business – Kristian and the team have their eyes on the future, while staying true to the dream.

“We’re transforming business into the new age of retail – bringing the story to the store.”

Coincidence or fate? You decide.



