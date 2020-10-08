Tourism fee mooted at Milford Sound

Photo / Supplied.

Parking limits also on table as feedback sought on future of iconic NZ destination.

Visitors to Milford Sound Piopiotahi may in the future be charged at the iconic tourist destination to help fund a range of conservation and land management initiatives.

The proposal, one of a number of options the Milford Opportunities Project is seeking public feedback on this month, is suggesting the money be used for predator control and the reintroduction of native birds such as kakapo and tieke (saddlebacks).

Other ideas being considered for incorporation into a masterplan include restrictions on car parking to reduce congestion.

Among these are measures which could reduce parking at Milford Village by up to 60 per cent and the introduction of a ballot system for parking at other key locations.

Milford Sound Piopiotahi is one of New Zealand's most popular tourist destinations. The 25sqkm sound located in the south-west of the South Island includes the renowned Mitre Peak and is home to fur seal colonies, penguins and dolphins. Nearly one million people visited in 2019, up from 875,000 in 2017.

The chair of the project governance group Dr Keith Turner says it is one of the key reasons international visitors come to New Zealand: "It is an amazing place but it's critical the demand for access is managed so we don't destroy the experience people are looking for when they go there.

"We need to ensure the masterplan we create can be used to inspire its preservation and protect the most unique experience and place in the world," he says.

Photo / Supplied.

The project, which was set up to manage growing visitor numbers and to ensure they have a quality experience, has released a series of options in its latest public engagement paper and is seeking feedback through its website (www.milfordopportuinities.nz) from now until October 30.

Turner says the project is looking for feedback on the many possible options and ideas for the sound, the road leading into it and Te Anau and the surrounding regions.

He says the project is nearing the critical point of having to make decisions about what goes into the masterplan and this is the chance for the public, key stakeholders and everyone who is interested to have their say.

Feedback will be analysed and included in a final report to the governance group which will then forward its recommendations to the government.

Conservation is highlighted as a key pillar of the project and using funds raised by tourism is being considered to meet costs of improved conservation, access, infrastructure and mana whenua (iwi land rights) aspirations.

Predator control and the reintroduction of native birds, weed control, marine biosecurity surveillance, soil control and research into key ecosystems and species could also be funded by the charges.

It is also proposed to develop new transport models to manage visitor flow.

The first is largely a zero carbon public transport focused option (a mix of tour buses, hop-on, hop-off and non-stop buses) with a permit system for some self-drive visitor parking to be retained at Milford Village (potentially 60 per cent less than current levels) and along the Milford Rd corridor.

Milford Sound from the boat. Photo / Supplied.

A second transport option would require the vast majority of visitors to access the area in low or zero carbon buses. Under this model no self-drive visitor parking would be retained at Milford Village. Both models retain access requirements for commercial and local needs.

Other proposals suggest restricting access for cruise liners in the inner sound from impacting sight lines to Mitre Peak and the potential removal of the fixed wing runway over three to five years (although it recommends continued access for helicopters).

Turner says the project sees Te Anau as the hub for visitors – and a destination in its own right – and supports the Fiordland Community Board's planned destination strategy.

It also encourages ideas such as redesigning the town's waterfront and town centre by possibly creating lakefront hot pools, walking and cycling paths, developing a transport hub/bus interchange and establishing an experience hub with information on Fiordland's cultural significance, history, natural environment, geology and conservation.

The project says it is working closely with Ngai Tahu to consider how their identity will be expressed in Te Anau.

Other proposals include:

Creation of a strong national park entry where the road enters Fiordland National Park to give visitors a sense of crossing a threshold.

Upgrading short stop options along the Milford Rd corridor to enable visitors to feel the wairua (spirit) of the place.

Developing new walking tracks and observation points in Piopiotahi.

Establishing an interpretative Marine Centre which would be used to deliver and reinforce conservation messages and interpret the marine reserve.

Setting up a single governance entity to streamline management.

Developing better facilities and infrastructure for services such as water, wastewater, power and communication much of which is old and under pressure from visitor demands and the impacts of the natural environment.

The proposals were drawn up following a nationwide survey in July which received more than 1000 responses. The masterplan is due to be released in May/June next year.