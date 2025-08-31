Tommy’s takes the spotlight

REINZ Awards 2025.

This article was prepared by Tommy’s Real Estate and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Tommy’s Real Estate has plenty to celebrate after another successful night at this year’s REINZ awards.

Tommy’s took out two big awards for Community Serviceand the Sustainability.

Tommy’s remains Wellington’s most awarded real estate agency and it seems clear that our unique approach to property and community resonates with Wellingtonians.

“To be recognised in these categories is a huge point of pride for the Tommy’s team and something we don’t take for granted,” says Tommy’s Chief Executive Ben Castle.

“Industry awards are always an honour, and we’re incredibly proud of the accolades we’ve received. But at the end of the day, what truly matters most is the trust and support shown by the people of Wellington over the past year. That continued vote of confidence – choosing us to help with some of life’s biggest decisions – is what really drives us.”

Giving back to the community has always been at the heart of Tommy’s values, and receiving this year’s Community Service Award is a meaningful acknowledgment of the time, effort, and passion our team puts into supporting Wellington.

“Wellington has given us so many opportunities, so it’s important to us that we actively give back in ways that truly matter,” says Ben.

From long-standing partnerships with organisations like Wellington Free Ambulance and Life Education, to more recent initiatives with Everybody Eats, the Tommy’s team is committed to making a genuine impact. Our commitment goes far beyond financial donations.

“It’s not just about funds. It’s about showing up with our time, energy, and heart. We want to be present in our community, building real relationships and offering support where it’s needed most,” Ben explains.

Sustainability is no longer a choice – it’s a responsibility. Tommy’s has consistently led the way with environmentally conscious business practices, and winning the Sustainability Award once again this year reflects the real estate industry’s recognition of a long-standing commitment to positive environmental impact.

“We get to wake up to clean air and bright green vistas every day here in New Zealand, and we want to help ensure that doesn’t change,” says Ben. “We believe every business has a role to play in adopting cleaner, more conscious practices and giving back to the region that supports us.”

Over the past year, Tommy’s contributed more than $35,000 to fund the planting of over 3800 native trees across the Wellington region. These efforts are aimed not only at offsetting carbon emissions but also at supporting biodiversity and long-term environmental resilience.

Operationally, the team has continued to reduce waste at every opportunity. Traditional single-use ‘For Sale’ signs have been replaced with durable alternatives, print materials have moved to 100% PVC-free recyclable stock, and Tommy’s is proudly aligned with FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s “Go Beyond” programme to continually improve environmental performance.

As ‘Wellington’s Market Leader’, Tommy’s continues to set the pace as the property market begins to show promising signs of recovery. A successful night at the REINZ Awards marks a fitting highlight to what has been a strong and resilient year for the team.

