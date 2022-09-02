Time to act on flood risk

Photo / Getty Images

Recent floods exact a huge emotional and financial toll on people.

In this opinion piece, AMI, State and NZI CEO, Amanda Whiting, says now is the time for less talk and more action on reducing flood risk in Aotearoa.

Last week, I had the opportunity to join my team in Nelson, where I was able to observe what many of the flood affected residents have endured. The impact on people's lives was hugely apparent and the property damage, mud and debris was really widespread.

I have also seen first-hand the anxiety that living in these flood prone areas creates alongside the physical, mental and financial risks to people's lives.

And now, alongside our customers and partners, we begin the clean-up. While some damage is minor, there are also some properties that will be total losses.

That's really hard news to deliver.

Alongside the emotional toll, the financial impact of flooding is huge. Situations like these are what we're here for, and our community focussed response is something we plan for and pride ourselves on. In Nelson, we have set up a Claims Hub where residents can come and see us to lodge their claims or ask questions.

For many, it's going to be a long road to recovery and these parts of New Zealand aren't the first and they won't be the last to be hit by devastating flooding.

While we will always do our best for our customers, I'm really worried that the country will keep doing the same thing while expecting a different outcome. New Zealand's traditional focus on response and recovery must expand to place much more emphasis on prevention and risk reduction.

Amanda Whiting, CEO of AMI, State and NZI / Supplied.

We all know that climate change is a critical issue for our country and it's already having serious impacts on the lives of New Zealanders through more frequent and intense storms, floods, droughts, wildfires and, in time, rising sea levels.

It is only a matter of time before another region is forced to endure what the people of Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough are currently going through. So, we must act now. We must do all we can to ensure people are not in harm's way.

As New Zealand's largest general insurer, with a relationship with one in two households, our job is to provide insurance to support New Zealanders when things go wrong, and we are committed to being here to help people recover. But insurance is only one component of the solution.

Much more needs to be done to keep New Zealanders safe from the impacts of flooding and we are committed to being part of the solution. That is why we have called for three practical, collaborative steps to be taken which will lead to a real reduction in the flood risk faced by some of New Zealand's most exposed communities.

Development and investment decisions are leading to more people living in flood prone locations, where they face growing risks due to the impacts of our changing climate on rainfall and sea level. The last two years alone have seen 10 major floods with insured losses of around $400 million, plus wider economic and social costs that extend into the billions.

Tragically, weather events in New Zealand have also resulted in serious injury and loss of life.

The most sensible course of action is to stop making this problem worse and better protect the one per cent of New Zealand homes that are most exposed to flooding. The three steps we propose are:

A joint effort between government and industry to create a common understanding of which flood prone locations are most in need of support to reduce the risks they face.

Implementing a National Policy Statement to cease development in flood-prone locations and stop the problem of flooding getting worse.

Carrying out a national programme of infrastructure investment to improve flood defences in our most at-risk communities.

These are practical steps that will lead to a sensible and targeted reduction of flood risk for the communities that most need it and continue to keep insurance affordable and available for all New Zealanders. We are committed to working with central and local government on these initiatives to ensure people's safety and security.

Reducing the impacts of flooding is a large and complex challenge, but not an impossible one. These are sensible, concrete actions we can take to increase our resilience.

The National Adaptation Plan was a great start in the response to the impacts of climate change, but we need to be much more specific, targeted and urgent about the steps we will take to reduce the risk of flooding.

To keep people safe, we need to think smarter. We need greater investment in infrastructure and other solutions that either protect people or move them out of harm's way.

We believe that making the right decisions and taking action now will help to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of our most flood-prone communities.



Now is the time for less talk and more action.

