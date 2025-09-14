Tiger Trade brings crypto to New Zealand: a new era for smarter investing

A new era for smarter investing.

This article was prepared by Tiger Fintech (NZ) Limited and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

In today’s fast-paced financial world, New Zealand investors are looking for platforms that combine global reach, local convenience, and cutting-edge tools. The Tiger Trade App – already a leading platform for trading equities, options, ETFs, and futures – has now taken a bold step forward by introducing crypto assets for Kiwi investors. This milestone cements Tiger Trade as one of the most versatile, forward-thinking platforms in the market.

The arrival of crypto: unlocking new opportunities

The introduction of crypto assets to the Tiger Trade platform is a game-changer for New Zealand’s retail investors. Until now, many Kiwis have had to juggle multiple platforms to manage traditional investments alongside digital assets. With this launch, Tiger Trade eliminates that friction.

Now, users can:

• Buy, sell, and hold leading cryptocurrencies within the same secure ecosystem as their shares and options.

• Track performance across asset classes in real time, all in one portfolio view.

• Utilise Tiger Trade’s advanced tools – such as candlestick charts, technical indicators, and live data – to apply professional-grade analysis to crypto, just as they would to equities.

Why the Tiger Trade app stands out

Since its launch, Tiger Trade has built a reputation for being more than just a trading app. Its strength lies in bringing together powerful professional-grade tools with an easy-to-use interface that appeals to both newcomers and experienced traders. Unlike many platforms that force investors to choose between simplicity and sophistication, Tiger Trade delivers both.

Key USPs include:

• All-in-one access: Investors can seamlessly trade US, Australian, Singaporean, Hong Kong and New Zealand stocks, options, futures, ETFs – and now crypto – from a single app.

• Smart technology: Advanced charting, real-time market data, AI-driven insights, and risk management tools empower users to make better-informed decisions.

• Cost efficiency: Transparent and competitive fees help investors keep more of their returns.

This unified experience reflects Tiger Trade’s core mission: To make global markets accessible to everyone.

Empowering the new generation of Kiwi investors

New Zealand’s investor landscape is evolving rapidly, with younger, tech-savvy traders eager to explore beyond traditional shares. Tiger recognises this shift and is positioning itself as the platform of choice for investors who want flexibility without compromise.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer curious about Bitcoin, or a seasoned trader looking to hedge equity positions, Tiger Trade offers the tools, security, and convenience to make it possible.

The future is multi-asset

As markets become increasingly interconnected, successful diversification, agility, and access are a must. The Tiger Trade App is uniquely placed to deliver on all three fronts. By adding crypto alongside its extensive suite of global equities and derivatives, the platform gives New Zealand investors the chance to manage their financial future on their terms.

With Tiger Trade, the message is clear: you don’t need multiple accounts, confusing logins, or scattered portfolios. One app. One platform. Multiple opportunities.

Now, with crypto in the mix, Tiger Trade is not just keeping pace with the future of investing – it’s helping to shape it.

Disclaimer: Investing or trading in financial instruments carries risks, including the risk of losing an amount in excess of your initial investment. Derivative, leveraged financial product, and virtual asset trading carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. This is not financial advice. Graphics and charts are for illustrative purposes only. Please read and understand Tiger Fintech (NZ) Limited’s Disclosure Statements and Terms and Conditions at www.tigerbrokers.nz, seek expert advice, and consider whether acquiring or continuing to hold financial products is suitable for you before opening an account or making investment/trading decisions.