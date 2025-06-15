This is where life grows

This article was prepared by Greytown Orchards and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Greytown Orchards isn’t your typical retirement village. It’s where life grows. Situated moments from the heart of Greytown, one of New Zealand’s most charming villages and with access to everything the wonderful Wairarapa has to offer, this is retirement living that’s anything but shrinking. Here, comfort meets community and new adventures are always just around the corner. Whether it’s a vineyard lunch, a round of golf, or a neighbourly catch-up under the plum trees, Greytown Orchards offers a lifestyle full of possibility.

“I wasn’t ready to slow down,” says Greytown Orchards resident Donne Sklenars. “I wanted to keep living fully and here, there’s every opportunity to do just that.”

With construction of The Lodge, a brand-new communal facility set to begin in 2025, the village continues to evolve, offering even more spaces to connect and enjoy. As Donne puts it, “I feel more like myself here than I have in years. I’m doing things I love again, and I’ve met some truly lovely people.”

It’s that energy and sense of purpose that sets Greytown Orchards apart. The region’s scenic trails and vibrant local culture create the perfect backdrop for a retirement that’s full of flavour. “Retirement isn’t about slowing down, it’s just a different kind of busy,” Donne says. “The good kind.” Greytown is a great little town to be part of. “There’s always something going on all year round,” adds Donne. “There are market days, music concerts you can attend, the little theatre productions and many more activities run by the community. There’s always a buzz about the place.”

When you choose Greytown Orchards, you’re not just buying a home, you’re joining a community that celebrates the best of retirement. It’s a place to keep discovering and enjoying every day. “I would definitely encourage others to do so,” says Donne. “And I’d encourage them to do it while they’re still active and able to enjoy all that it offers.” With a limited number of thoughtfully designed villas currently available, now’s a wonderful time to see what life here could look like for you.

Come and visit, we’d love to show you just how full of possibility retirement can be.