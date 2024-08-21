The Woolworths effect

This content was prepared by Woolworths New Zealand and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

A new report reveals Woolworths New Zealand’s contribution to the country’s economic and social landscape.

A new report from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), commissioned by Woolworths New Zealand, has found Woolworths directly adds over $1.6 billion to New Zealand’s GDP annually.

The findings show Woolworths is a significant contributor to the country’s economic and social landscape – giving thousands of New Zealanders their first job, providing local producers with a reliable partner, and helping fill The Salvation Army’s food banks.

An employer of choice

Justin Herewini, Woolworths Store Manager, joined the retailer as a store person more than 20 years ago and says he never thought he would be where he is today.

Herewini left school at 15 with no qualifications and credits Woolworths for giving him the training and career opportunities to become a store manager.

Woolworths has supported him to complete NZQA qualifications in retail management as well as courses on leadership and capability development. Herewini says his mentors within Woolworths have been key in supporting him to take the next step in his career.

NZIER’s report found Woolworths is a significant employer across urban and rural areas, providing entry points into the workforce for all backgrounds, career stages, and interests.

Woolworths employs over 5000 people in regional New Zealand. In some places, Woolworths is one of few employers that provides a pathway to training and career development, from the school gate to management roles.

Supporting regional producers

Woolworths’ economic footprint extends far beyond its stores with substantial indirect economic activity generated through its supply chain.

NZIER estimated Woolworths New Zealand’s purchases of goods and services as part of its operations totalled $6.3 billion in 2023.

These activities contribute to the broader economy by supporting local businesses, which in turn creates jobs. It’s estimated local suppliers employ an additional 1700 full-time people as a result of Woolworths’ operations.

One example of how Woolworths fosters strong working relationships with its suppliers is its long-standing relationship with Heritage Bakeries.

Heritage Bakeries supplies garlic ciabatta and frozen puff pastry to Woolworths supermarkets across New Zealand from Timaru and Palmerston North, respectively. The partnership began during the Covid-19 pandemic when a breakdown in Woolworths’s supply chain provided an opportunity for Heritage Bakeries to step up.

Bernie Sugrue, of Heritage Bakeries, had made initial sales pitches to Woolworths so was known to its buying team and in an excellent position to meet the retailer’s needs.

Bernie began by supplying garlic ciabatta to Woolworths in the South Island, and since then has expanded to supply the ciabatta and puff pastry to Woolworths stores across the country.

Standing by local communities

Woolworths New Zealand’s work in the community is led by its purpose as a food retailer. It donates more than $7 million in food, funding and local sponsorship each year to communities across the country.

The Salvation Army is Woolworths’ largest charity partner, and they have worked together for more than 10 years. The Salvation Army describes Woolworths as an essential partner in its food bank work.

They, and other charity partners, cooperate on a Food Rescue programme which sees $2-3 million of food annually distributed to local charities. This is food which Woolworths can’t sell but is safe and edible.

They also partner on The Foodbank Project, an online platform where people can buy food items for Salvation Army food banks. Woolworths provide all food at a discount and deliver the items free of charge.

NZIER’s report concludes Woolworths makes a significant social and economic contribution to New Zealand, directly contributing over $1.6 billion to GDP and employing more than 23,000 people nationwide.

Beyond this direct impact, Woolworths supports numerous industries through its supply chain and creates indirect employment across urban and rural areas.

