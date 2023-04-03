Secret agent in the supermarket

Photo/Supplied.

No one guessed what her secret mission was.

Next time you’re in your local supermarket, you could be standing next to someone on a secret mission.

Like Adrienne, who recently went on an undercover shopping expedition. Her mission: To compare prices between PAK’nSAVE Riccarton and Countdown Church Corner, an assignment as part of PAK’nSAVE’s Shop Off.

“I felt like a private investigator,” she says. “That’s the sense I had and although I found it very exciting and fun, I was hoping the other people who were shopping didn’t know what I was doing.”

Adrienne (her identity has been kept secret) was accompanied on both shops to ensure the integrity of the comparison: “I kept wondering what other shoppers were thinking when they saw us, that maybe they thought we were flatmates being really careful about what we were buying. But no one asked.”

Her shop, which took place on February 21, 2023, compared prices between PAK’nSAVE Riccarton and Countdown Church Corner. The Shop Offs are typically done several times a year and are part of PAK’nSAVE’s commitment to low prices. Shoppers are enlisted from across the country to complete their normal weekly shop at their local PAK’nSAVE and then at the comparable Countdown.

Purchasing the equivalent products between the two supermarkets, she was given cash for the expedition which she carried out the same day. The items were then critically analysed to make sure equivalent products were being compared, taking into consideration pack sizes, weighted products, brand differences and any out of stocks.

Among the products she loaded her trolley up with that day were many typical of her regular shop: sugar, flour, coffee, milk, bacon, bananas, yoghurt, dishwasher tablets, cheese and toothpaste.

Of the two, PAK’nSAVE Riccarton turned out to be the cheaper shop, adding up to $334.91 compared to $372.30 at Countdown Church Corner. This was a difference of $37.39*.

Despite being a PAK’nSAVE regular, Adrienne had no idea how the shop would be conducted. “I knew it was going to be a mystery shop (she had applied for the task several weeks earlier). I’ve done quite a bit of this type of thing but never in a supermarket before.”

As a person who’s made a habit of saving as much as possible in the supermarket – something she says is even more important in 2023 in the face of the rising cost of living – Adrienne has several shopping tips to pass on.

“My mum used to tell me that if you look after the pennies, the pounds will look after themselves,” she says. “So, the first bit of advice I have is while it always important to have a list, don’t stick too rigidly to it; consider more affordable swaps if they’re available. For example, if you’re looking to buy chicken but pork is on special, you might want to get that instead; or if fresh vegetables are expensive, it might be cheaper to go to frozen or tinned options.”

Another tip is to become familiar with what items cost so you can recognise the price savings when there’s a good special on.

Adrienne also recommends going to the supermarket just once a week. If you’ve forgotten to buy something, put it on the next week’s list because often in going back to get one item shoppers will be tempted by other products they see and “before you know it, you’ve spent lots more than intended.”

She also advises knowing what is in the pantry before going to do a shop to avoid being left with four or five of the same items.

Following her mission Adrienne was able to keep all her purchases although she gave a lot to her two sons who, living in separate flats, have big appetites to satisfy. “It was no problem to give it away,” she says.

Hannah Massie, Marketing Manager, Retail for PAK’nSAVE says Adrienne’s shop demonstrates PAK’nSAVE’s commitment to low prices, something that is great for other shoppers to see.

“Like Adrienne, all household shoppers want the best price groceries and ideas on how to save money. They want to get the ‘best bang’ for their buck so they can manage their household budget and get the best value out of it they can.

“Everything we do, we do to save our customers money at PAK’nSAVE and it’s fantastic to see real people like Adrienne making real savings just by shopping with us. It’s what PAK’nSAVE is all about.”

