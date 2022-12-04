The top 10 toys for Christmas

The Warehouse's Top Toys for 2022. Photo / Supplied.

Parents get heads-up with The Warehouse's list of hot gift ideas for kids.

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for the kids can be hard - even harder is getting one they’ll love.

So, enter The Warehouse. To help make things easier, the large New Zealand retailer has come up with its predictions on the top toys it expects will be hot on Kiwi kids' wish lists this Christmas.

And it features something old and something new. From the ever-popular Hot Wheels and Lego, to the new global sensations Squishmallows and Cats vs Pickles, the Top Ten list has something for everyone.

"Squishmallows are one of the most asked for toys at the moment thanks to the huge presence they have on social media," says The Warehouse Toy Buyer, Sarah Brittenden. In the past month alone, The Warehouse has seen more than 7000 searches on its website for Squishmallows.

"We saw this a couple of years ago when Fidget Pop-Its literally popped up overnight and we're seeing it again with Squishmallows," she says. "If you haven't heard of them yet - they're super soft, squishy, adorable characters which makes them a must-have toy."

Brittenden says that following the Covid lockdowns, there has been a noticeable trend towards toys that encourage family time, such as board games, puzzles or completing a Lego build together.

"Lego is a toy that's on kids' wish list every Christmas. It's a great way to encourage creativity and bring family together - and can be passed down and enjoyed by generations. Similarly, we're seeing the return of board games, with the likes of Monopoly Deal and Pictionary."

Hot Wheels makes the list again this year with a new twist - a 90's -inspired skate collection developed in collaboration with Tony Hawk (a professional American skateboarder). Cats v Pickles, a range of bean-filled plushies, has taken off thanks to a popular series on Youtube.

Brittenden says many of The Warehouse top toys also feature more sustainable materials and packaging.

"Among our top picks are our Play Studio Reusable Water Balloons and our range of wooden toys made from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified timber," she says. "Barbie loves the planet also features with fabrics and accessories made from recycled material."

The Warehouse’s Top Toys for 2022 are:

