The surprise in Kiwi offices

Major player in printing industry embraces reality of businesses wanting to print less.

In what seems a surprising corporate twist, a company whose business has in large part been built on Kiwi offices printing millions of pieces of paper is showing them how to print less.

The move by Canon New Zealand comes as it is increasingly responding to customers wanting to reduce operational costs, but also their impact on the environment, the company's general manager of Business Solutions Chris Maclean says.

"We are getting this question more and more," he says. "I think it comes as a surprise to some that a company with deep roots in imaging technology would do anything to help businesses print less, but rather than ignoring reality we're embracing it.

"Many businesses are doing their best to minimise printing wherever possible. We get it – and we're not waiting around for customers to print less, we're helping them on the journey because there is a lot more to us than just printers," Maclean says.

He believes Covid-19 has also impacted traditional ways of working by accelerating the need for businesses to adopt digital transformation to effectively meet market requirements.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) expects Covid will be a significant factor in a 13.7 per cent reduction in total page volumes worldwide it is predicting.

"The dramatic and sudden transition to work from home in many of the world's largest economies had a direct impact on office printing volumes," IDC Europe's senior research director Ilona Stankeova says. "More than six million pages were printed every minute globally in 2019, an amount covering an area of 54 football pitches. Covid is expected to reduce this by the equivalent of seven fields every minute."

Maclean says in New Zealand there has been a decline in office printing volumes "compounded by going in and out of lockdowns and businesses adopting remote working.

"This has resulted in an increased need for the ability to print from home, so we've been busy fulfilling requirements for desktop printers and inks to ensure customers are set up with the best printer for their needs."

One of the ways Canon is helping business customers to print less is by encouraging use of technologies in the digital sphere such as scanning services, workflow and robotic process automation (RPA).

Maclean says this allows companies to automate mundane tasks such as data compilation, accounting, customer service and order management to reduce reliance on printed documents.

"Our automation as-a-service offering means customers can automate relatively simple but high volume processes, thus saving employee time," he says. "The bonus is that it seamlessly integrates with legacy systems and customers don't need to have specialised technical nous to benefit as Canon take care of that."

Maclean says Canon has been operating in New Zealand since 1989, and understands printing can be a significant cost for most businesses at a time when many are straining for profits.

The company is offering for a limited time a special interest rate of 2.95 per cent for qualifying customers when renting selected office printers. This, Maclean says, aims to provide businesses with the latest tech while keeping prices as low as possible.

Canon has also set up Print Hubs in Auckland and Christchurch to help its customers outsource printing more cost effectively.

"We can't fix Covid, but we can at least do our best to help with the pressures it's created," Maclean says. "We are helping customers work smarter through the use of our digital services; our business has transformed over the years from camera and print technology to things like automation and business process outsourcing. All this ensures we remain relevant to our customers."

# Canon recently unveiled PIXMA Mega Tank – a new sub-brand encompassing its range of Continuous Ink Supply system (CISS) home and office printers. These offer families, professionals working from home and small businesses significantly reduced ink costs, a reduced individual environmental footprint and vibrant high-quality print outputs.

