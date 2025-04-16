The SME Stream: Day-to-day Operations and Payment Technology

Looking for actionable business insights all in one place? BNZ is here to help you find a way with a curation of the ‘best bits’ from top business podcasts. Save time searching; subscribe to the SME Stream where you can listen to relevant, timely, business-related content today.

In this bonus episode of The SME Stream, brought to you by BNZ, host Wilhelmina Shrimpton explores the fast-moving world of payment technology for small businesses. She’s joined by BNZ’s Head of PayTech and Emerging Payments, Joe Rastrick, and John Mika, co-founder of local fintech MIKA, to discuss how charities and SMEs can now accept digital payments without costly gear or complex setups. From turning phones into terminals to open banking and biometric tech, this episode looks at where payments are heading – and why SMEs can’t afford to ignore the shift.

The podcasts in the SME Stream contain general information only, not financial or professional advice. Any opinions expressed in the podcasts are not necessarily shared by BNZ, or its related entities. BNZ is not liable for any losses resulting from the content of the podcasts.