The secret’s in the seaweed

The story of how seaweed-munching cows sparked a garden revolution

Back in the early 1980s, seaweed as a garden treatment wasn’t really a thing.

In Tasmania though, it was a thing.

Historically, local farmers had observed their cows eating seaweed off the beach and correlated that with improvements in the health of their herds. An enterprising scientist developed a process to liquefy and concentrate the kelp, making the first batches of Seasol almost 50 years ago. With the farming community already alert to the potential, Seasol quickly generated a local following when farmers saw improved pasture growth and quality when Seasol was applied.

In the years that followed, Seasol was developed for commercial horticulture. Experience in the field soon showed that Seasol improved yields and crop quality, reduced plant stress and grew tougher, healthier plants. Field trials (and enthusiastic anecdotal evidence) confirmed the seemingly magical seaweed had properties that science hadn’t yet identified.

Since those early days, Seasol has evolved into a potent blend of Durvillaea potatorum and Ascophyllum nodosum seaweeds. Durvillaea is still sourced from King Island and Tasmanian beaches, where the kelp is swept ashore after storms, with collection sustainably managed under Government licence. Ascophyllum is harvested in cold Northern latitudes from managed kelp beds. The marvellous seaweed solution that is Seasol is still made near Launceston in Tasmania.

Seasol – The Seaweed Solution is certified as suitable for organic gardens. It’s safe to use on all types of plants, at any time of year. Seasol stimulates strong root growth and beneficial soil micro-organisms. It helps plants cope with all kinds of stress, like heat, drought or frost. It enables plants to increase their nutrient uptake, so your fertilisers become much more effective – it even helps plants resist insects and fungal attack. Savvy gardeners use Seasol to improve seed germination, promote vigorous flowers and fruit, or as a stressbuster to reduce ‘transplant shock’.

Nowadays, the Seasol team offers a versatile range of seaweed-based products that help gardeners get the most out of their gardens and lawns.

Seasol Liquid Compost is one such gem. A dynamic soil conditioner, soil improver and plant health treatment, in one bottle. An easy, no-dig way to revitalise soil, improve structure and encourage worms; with seaweed, fish and rich nutrients to boost root growth and plant health.

If you’re sowing a lawn from seed, Seasol Lawn & Turf Starter improves your germination rate and delivers a boost to all-important grass roots.

The PowerFeed range of dynamic liquid fertilisers and natural soil conditioners contain a blend of macronutrients, fish, trace elements and amino acids to boost plant growth and vigour. Its unique liquid compost stimulates soil microbial activity and improves soil structure.

Seasol saw their dream come true; the small but mighty “secret seaweed” product from Tasmania is now known all over Australia, as the complete garden health treatment. Join the discerning Kiwi gardeners who’ve already discovered Seasol for themselves.

