The secret to savvy shopping

“Secret shopper” saves almost $50 on weekly groceries.

The cost of living squeeze is biting into Kiwis’ household budgets so, for some simple hacks on cutting costs, who better to ask than a woman known as a “secret shopper”?

Helen (her full name is undisclosed to protect her privacy and her “undercover” work) is on the frontline as a working mum in Rotorua, juggling work as a clinical assistant at a local GP practice with her home life with her husband and two daughters.

One daughter is a university student in another city but often comes home for weekends; Helen regularly runs her high school daughter to and from classes and rehearsals and her part-time job.

It was her older daughter who suggested that Helen might be interested in becoming a secret shopper for PAK’nSAVE’s Shop Off. “She does similar projects at uni, and she came across this one, and thought I might be interested, so it went from there.”

Helen had never done anything along these lines before, but it helped that she’s a PAK’nSAVE regular – she shops at the Rotorua store every fortnight, always on the lookout for specials and multi-buys.

Over the years, PAK’nSAVE has reinforced its commitment to low prices with its Shop Offs. Working with an independent mystery shopper agency, it enlists shoppers from across the country to complete their weekly shop at their local PAK’nSAVE and then at a nearby Countdown.

The purchases are then critically analysed to make sure equivalent products are being compared - taking into consideration pack sizes, weighted products, brand differences and any out-of-stock items. Once everything is taken into consideration, the team calculates the price difference between the two supermarket shops.

Helen is a savvy shopper and has a methodical approach to supermarket shopping, starting with a round-table with her family well before she goes to the store: “Most of the time we sit down and do a meal plan for the week. I ask the family if there’s any particular thing they’d like in the next week or so, and then work from there, so everyone’s getting a little bit of what they like.

“When I get to the store, I know pretty much what I’m buying. Sometimes I go off my list a little bit, especially with specials. If I’m doing a stew, it might end up being a different stew because a different meat was on special.”

So, what’s her advice to other Kiwi families trying to keep a lid on costs? “Definitely do a list before you go to the store – that really helps. Plan your meals so you know what you need to buy. Look for specials and the bulk buys – if you can buy three of something for a special price, it’s definitely worth it.”

Armed with her list, this savvy shopper filled her trolley at PAK’nSAVE Rotorua and then at Countdown Rotorua. The PAK’nSAVE shop came in at $289.01; later the same day, at Countdown Rotorua, the shop was worth $337.66. That’s a $48.65 difference after Helen had matched item for item as closely as possible between the two supermarkets.*

“Basically I went in and did a normal grocery shop and then went to another shop and did the same thing again. I did a normal shop of what I would buy for my family. It was the whole range from meat products to cleaning products to the lunch stuff for my husband and daughters, stuff for school, things like that.

“The savings were more than I thought they would be. There was a price difference between the two stores, even for the same products.”

Helen had the assistance of an equally anonymous company support person to make sure those rules about equivalent products were followed.

“Some of the specials were a little bit dearer at one of the shops and I was kind of like, Jeepers! This is a bit of a shock.”

At the end of a tiring day, there was a bonus for Helen and her family. “I ended up with two full shopping trolleys. It definitely helped our family out, being able to save that money that we normally would have spent on those groceries.

“My daughter from uni happened to be coming home that weekend, so she got to stock up her cupboards as well. She was very pleased.”

Hannah Massie, Marketing Manager, Retail for PAK’nSAVE says: “Everything we do, we do to save our customers money. Our Shop Offs are such an important part of our mission to effect those savings at the checkout. It’s fantastic to see real people, making real savings just by shopping with us.”

*Groceries were selected by Helen. Each of the shops reflect a typical weekly shop for her household. Equivalent (not identical) shops conducted. Weighted products and pack sizes equalised. Check out paknsave.co.nz/shop-off to see the shopping lists and other benefits received.

Check out how Shop Off continues to show big savings: www.paknsave.co.nz/news/2023. PAK’nSAVE was ranked New Zealand’s leading company for Fairness in the 2023 Kantar Corporate Reputation Index for the ninth year in a row.