The season's hottest deals: where to chill this winter

Dart River Adventures - Headwaters Eco Lodge. Photo / Supplied.

Hot drinks, hot tubs, warm hospitality… spice up your winter with some incredible offers that take advantage of the exciting activities and indulgent escapades waiting for you around the country.

Winter is no time to freeze the fun. In fact, the season brings with it a fresh surge of enticing and wonder-filled things to do around Aotearoa - from snowy outlooks and cosy hot pools, to magical wildlife moments that will no doubt warm the cockles. Book yourself in for a winter adventure and discover for yourself why it's the coolest season, in more ways than one.

The Road Trip - Stewart Island Escape

Get intrepid with a dose of comfort on a three-night Stewart Island Escape. You'll be treated to a kiwi-spotting night tour and an excursion to the predator-free Ulva Island for some unparalleled native bird watching, before settling into three cosy nights at the Stewart Island Lodge, with continental breakfast each morning. The return ferry between Bluff and Stewart Island is also included.

From $2199 for 2 people

www.theroadtrip.co.nz/tour/stewart-island-escape-2/

Akaroa Dolphins Cruise. Photo / Supplied.

Akaroa Dolphins Winter Nature Cruise

Meet the world's smallest and rarest dolphin, the Hector dolphin, on an Akaroa Dolphin Nature Cruise. An intimate two-hour harbour nature cruise aboard a luxurious catamaran is the perfect way to spot these beguiling creatures, along with other fantastic wildlife. Plus, be treated to a complimentary glass of wine or beer and some delicious home baking. Quote WINTERDEAL to save 20%.

www.akaroadolphins.co.nz/contact/book-now/

Click on the tag symbols on the map to uncover winter deals:



Dart River Adventure Package, Glenorchy

Give the whole family a winter family escape they'll never forget with a Dart River Funyaks Adventure. This combines the thrill of a wilderness jet boat ride and an unforgettable float downstream on inflatable canoes, plus a two night all-inclusive stay at the award-winning Headwaters Eco Lodge. From $2762 for two adults and two children.

www.campglenorchy.co.nz/dart-river-adventure-package

Ananda Essence of Waiheke Wine TourJump on the ferry from downtown Auckland and head over to Waiheke to visit three of island's top vineyards and sample some incredible wines. You'll be treated to a scenic drive between stops, with commentary detailing the island's history from your knowledgeable local guide. Then sit back, relax and enjoy lunch and a glass of Waiheke wine or beer at Three Seven Two on Onetangi beachfront before heading back to the ferry or your accommodation. Save 15% this winter - promo code: TNZWINTER22

www.ananda.co.nz/tours/the-essence-of-waiheke-wine-tour

Horizon Tours - Southern Skies Stargazing - Dunedin

On a Celestial Dunedin package for two, you can check-in for a night of luxury at the Fable Hotel, Dunedin's only 5-star accommodation, before being whisked away in the evening to enjoy the charm and serenity of Dunedin's night sky. With comfy chairs, blankets and hot beverages (and a light supper), you'll be kept warm and cosy while marvelling at the southern skies. Only $699 for two people

www.horizontours.co.nz/celestial-dunedin

Franz Josef Wilderness Tour. Photo / Supplied.

Franz Josef Wilderness Tours – Luxury Cruise & Soak Package Deal

Let Franz Josef work its magic on you, settling in for two nights at the Rainforest Retreat's secluded Tree Lodge. You'll also enjoy a magical scenic cruise on Lake Mapourika, complete with hot coffee, and an afternoon of blissful relaxation in a private rainforest hot tub. From $499 for two people. Just search Luxury Cruise & Soak Package under package deals tab at franzjoseftours.co.nz/book-now/

Better By Bike Arrowtown - Epic Winter Bike Ride

Ride Queenstown's best bike and wine trails on a supremely comfortable e-bike, making light work of hills so you can enjoy the scenery. Make it a family affair and bring the kids along and get 50% off, using the promo code KIDS when booking online.

www.betterbybike.co.nz/

Cordis Auckland – For The Romantics

If you're looking for a romantic weekend, then a night at the Cordis in Auckland ticks all the boxes. A romantic winter getaway includes breakfast, bubbles, hotel credit, chocolates and a late check out so you can savour a sleep-in.

Save from $369 (T&Cs apply)

www.cordishotels.com/en/auckland/offers/stay/for-the-romantics/

Mount Hot Pools. Photo / Supplied.

Mount Hot Ocean Water Pools, Mt Maunganui

Melt into winter with Winter Escape for Two at the Mount Hot Pools. Relax with an hour massage each, then let your stresses soak even further away in a private hot pool oasis for half an hour, with free towel hire. Only $200 per couple.

www.mounthotpools.co.nz/pricing-and-specials/special-deals

For more inspiration around how to make the most of Winter, go to newzealand.com/nz. Before starting your adventure, please check current traffic light settings and adhere to the Government guidance provided at covid19.