Photo / Supplied.

Rock 'n' roll, movie sets, hot dogs and more await in the US of A.

With international travel firmly back in New Zealanders' sights, it's time to dust off the passport and start planning that trip to the US of A, or the 'Land of Great Cities' as we're calling it.

In the US you'll find a world of diverse, unique city experiences, each different from the last. Here are some cities to inspire your travels.

Dallas, Texas

For the sports fan, Dallas is the dream. Head west for a VIP-guided tour at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. A must-visit historical experience is The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, where you can explore John F. Kennedy's life and presidency. To see Dallas from up high, visit the 170m Reunion Tower GeO-Deck with its outdoor walkway.

New York City, New York

New York City is bursting with things to see and do. You can't go wrong with a Staten Island Tour or a trip to the top of the Empire State Building. In 2021, the immersive art experience, Summit One Vanderbilt, opened, including the fifth observatory with sweeping views from the all-glass exterior elevators. New York City's food scene continues to impress with a slate of new restaurants.

San Francisco, California

Located in Northern California, San Francisco is recognisable for its iconic Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, and Alcatraz Island. But as a city of contrasts, you'll also find charming neighbourhoods at every turn, including Union Square, Japantown, and North Beach. San Francisco is also one of the world's great dining destinations.

Memphis, Tennessee

Located in the southwestern corner of Tennessee, Memphis oozes traditional Southern charm and hospitality. The city is where rock 'n' roll was born, blues music grew up, and integral stories of the civil rights struggle are told. Walk in the footsteps of Elvis as you visit his home Graceland, and see the site where Martin Luther King Jr. lost his life, now the home to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Los Angeles (LA), California

Los Angeles is the gateway city that everyone knows and loves. From the bright lights (and stars) of the Walk of Fame and Sunset Boulevard to the laid-back beach towns like Santa Monica, Venice Beach, Malibu, and Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles has a sight to suit everyone. Music lovers will enjoy lively downtown LA which is home to the Grammy Museum. Families can't look past Universal Studios Hollywood. Oh, and you can shop until you drop in LA – who doesn't love that?

Chicago, Illinois

Set against the shore of Lake Michigan, Chicago – otherwise known as the 'Windy City' – is the USA's third-largest city. Chicago is known for its skyscrapers, 77 neighbourhoods, 26 beaches and 580 parks. When it comes to dining, you can't look past a famous Chicago deep-crust pizza or hot dog. Arts and culture buffs will enjoy the vibrant art scene.

Miami, Florida

You'll feel at home in Miami if you're a beach-lover. But there's so much more. Its many diverse neighbourhoods tell the story of the its cultural roots. Explore Little Havana: the centre of Miami's Cuban community. Learn about the heritage of the Caribbean in Little Haiti or the city's Bahamian foundations in West Coconut Grove.

Boston, Massachusetts

The quaint city of Boston is a wonder. Cobblestone streets meet historic shopping galleries, and the Freedom Trail's landmarks can be followed on a walking tour. Stroll Boston Common and the Public Garden, where you can ride a pedal-powered Swan Boat or sit on the bench where Robin Williams delivered his famous monologue in Good Will Hunting. Stroll the open-air market Faneuil Hall Marketplace, and don't miss the opportunity to catch a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is a world of fun. The Strip – Las Vegas' main thoroughfare – is home to large casinos, world-class restaurants, magnificent resorts, and incredible shows. Enjoy tea at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Tea Lounge, which sits high above The Strip. Take a photo with the famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is a city like no other. It welcomes visitors with open arms, offering a melting pot of Caribbean, Spanish, French, and African cultures. Music is everywhere; New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz and home to Creole cuisine. The New Orleans Cooking School is a must-visit. Enjoy a swamp tour or take a New Orleans walking tour to admire the 300-year-old city.

Getting there

American Airlines begins flying into Auckland daily from November 1 with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner including onboard Wi-Fi and pyjamas in business class. Departing at 12.40pm from Auckland and arriving in Dallas Fort Worth at 8.24am, you can connect to many great cities in the USA on the same day, including New York (seven same-day flights available).

Top tip: ensure you're insured

Even the best laid out travel plans can take a turn, driven by many variables beyond your control. However, with travel insurance, you are planning for the unexpected, which can help you physically, mentally, and financially prepare for any hiccups you may experience. Allianz insurance can help you prepare for the unexpected.



For more information: www.visittheusa.com.au/