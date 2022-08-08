The land of 5000 stars

Uluru. Photo / Tourism Northern Territory

Australia's uniqueness offers a dazzling experience.

Australia is now fully welcoming New Zealand visitors as the borders get back to something like normal - and for those who cross The Ditch many delights are in store.

With endless starry skies, a timeless culture and some of the finest food and wine in the world, the Australian states of Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales have much in store for pleasure seekers. And rugged beauty abounds in Australia's adventure mecca, the Northern Territory. Following is a peek at some of what awaits.

Wine, wildlife and wonders of South Australia

Over 75 per cent of all premium wines produced in Australia come from South Australia. Listed as a Great Wine Capital of the World, visitors will find over 700 wineries across 18 premium winemaking regions including Barossa, Adelaide Hills, Coonawarra, Clare Valley and McLaren Vale.

Adelaide is the closest Australian city to the outback. In the underground town of Coober Pedy you'll find Australia's real-life Mad Max town, producing 85 per cent of the world's opal supply. Visitors can have a go at 'noodling' for opals, visit the underground museum or stay in an underground hotel.

Once an active volcano, the 72m-deep Blue Lake/WarWar in Mount Gambier on the Limestone Coast almost overnight mysteriously transforms each November into a deep turquoise blue.

Stargazers shouldn't miss South Australia's Murray River. Listed as an International Dark Sky Reserve, visitors can see an estimated 5000 stars, compared to only about 200-300 stars typically able to be seen in southern hemisphere urban areas.

Located in the Ikara Flinders Ranges National Park, Wilpena Pound offers incredible outback landscapes, luxury accommodation, nature and wildlife. The Pound could be mistaken for a giant crater and covers nearly 8960ha of land. Climb to the top of St Mary's Peak and take in views 1188 metres above sea level.

New South Wales, home to Australia's sparkling harbour city

The 2000km of coastline is New South Wales' sparkling jewel. Secluded, pristine beaches await discovery; snorkel among sea life, swim, surf and fish, or take a cruise amongst the dolphins and whales.Forty-seven beaches lie between Bondi and Manly and are connected by 80km of walking track.

A spectacular multi-day trek winds around the glistening Sydney Harbour and coast taking in bushland, secluded bays, cafes, historic sites, art galleries, museums and restaurants. The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House and Mrs Macquarie's Chair feature on this unforgettable adventure.

The bridge spans 500m across the harbour and, towering 134m above the water, it is the world's largest steel arch bridge and a much-loved local favourite.

With 1621 steps you can conquer the entire breadth of the bridge, affectionately known as the 'Coat Hanger'.

The culture-rich state of Victoria

With over 40 laneways to explore, strolling through Melbourne's lanes and arcades is the only way to soak up the city's vibrant restaurant, cafe and bar scene.

Indulge in exquisite boutique shopping and immerse yourself in the personality of each distinct lane. Some pop with street art and rock 'n' roll, while others hint at the opulence of bygone days and the elegance of Europe.

Three thousand sqm of pure inspiration is one way to describe the multi-sensory adventure that is Lume digital art gallery. Experience the genius of Van Gogh with a fully immersive encounter where you become one with every brush stroke and vibrant splash of colour.

Sixty thousand years of culture can be explored at the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne with the Aboriginal Heritage Walk. The gardens are a sanctuary for those wanting to be immersed in nature. The 60,000ha site is one of the world's most beautiful gardens boasting an international botanical collection, National Herbarium, children's playground, lush rainforest and wetland.

The Northern Territory: An adventure seeker's mecca

Among deserts and bush in the Northern Territory, creeks and rivers converge to become explosive waterfalls. If height is what you're after, Jim Jim Falls in the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park is an impressive 200m high - officially the tallest waterfall in the Territory.

The park also contains more than 100 species of reptiles and more than one-third of all bird species in Australia.

The ancient rock formation, Uluru, has existed for millions of years and stands 348m high. Interestingly, the bulk of the rock is actually a further 2.5km underground. Everyday between dusk and dawn, visitors can see 50,000 solar lights twinkle beneath Uluru.

Bruce Munro's Field of Light art installation covers a red desert expanse over 49,000sqm - the size of four football pitches.

The Territory is widely considered the cultural hub of Australia's Aboriginal art scene. Araluen Cultural Precinct in Alice Springs houses over 1000 Central Australia and Western Desert artworks in their regional collection, alongside an ever-changing mix of exhibitions.

Around the corner, Tjanpi Desert Weavers have brought together the work of more than 400 Anangu/Yarnangu women artists who specialise in fibre art to create baskets, jewellery and sculptures.