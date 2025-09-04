The Kiwi sleeper taking on a sloth

Ben Boyce caught up with Andy from Nelson – crowned by Healtheries as New Zealand’s best sleeper – before he departs for Costa Rica to face a real, living sloth in the world’s first Sleep v Sloth showdown. The pair chatted about Andy’s winning sleep routine, his strategy for outsleeping the famously relaxed animal, and how it feels to represent New Zealand in a contest where nodding off is the only way to win.

The Sleep v Sloth contest will be livestreamed on Wednesday, September 10 from 3pm via Healtheries Instagram .

