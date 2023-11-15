The happiest night of the year

Star performer Georgia Lines at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park

This content was prepared by Coca Cola and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Christchurch is all set for a rocking festive season with the much-anticipated iconic Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park spectacular on November 25 at Hagley Park, starring special guest artist Georgia Lines.

The show pulls out all the stops, featuring some of New Zealand’s most talented dancers, singers, musicians, a festival of food trucks and a fantastic fireworks finale. Best of all, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is FREE and, with less than a month to go, it’s time to plan your outing to Hagley Park.

Needing little introduction, chart-topping Georgia Lines singing two of her biggest hits Made for Loving and Monopoly, will be joined by a spectacular line up of New Zealand’s most popular entertainers and exciting local talent, igniting the big stage.

The event’s creative director (also an award-winning musician) Dixon Nacey says: “We’re thrilled to have 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Georgia, joining us for this year’s show”.

Independent New Zealand artist, Georgia Lines.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is a free night of world class Christmas entertainment and, since 1994, has brought friends and families together for Aotearoa’s biggest free outdoor Christmas musical celebration. While Georgia takes the headlines, the line-up is massive, delivering a something for everyone showcase of the country’s diverse talent. In all, more than 137 performers will grace the stage, making the most of every moment on the night.

Among the line-up is crowd favourites Vince Harder, Lavina Williams, Ella Monnery, Tom Batchelor, Nyree Huyser and Nate Peseta. Joining them on the stage will be seven local dance groups, a kapa haka group, two choirs and a 20-piece band. A show highlight will be the lighting of the 22m Mercury Christmas tree, festooned with thousands of programmable LED lights.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is an event not to be missed, bringing friends and families together year after year. The show starts at 7.30pm on Saturday November 25 at Hagley Park, and everyone’s invited. Keep in mind that as a family-focused event, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is alcohol-free. All you need to know to plan ahead of the event, including parking, transport information and more, is available at Coke.co.nz. See you there!



