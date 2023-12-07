The Great Southern Christmas Gift Guide

This content was prepared by Broken Heart, Lora & Flok, Ballantynes and Hundy and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

For a Christmas gift with heart look to these South Island artisan producers.

The South Island is renowned for its breath-taking landscapes, artisanal craftsmanship, and the warm spirit of its communities, making it the perfect source for unique and meaningful gifts this Christmas.

We’ve curated a selection of gift ideas to showcase the best that the South Island has to offer so you can shop local and support these southern businesses this Christmas. By opting to shop locally, you not only bring joy to your loved ones but also contribute to the vitality of small businesses that make our communities thrive.

These treasures can be swiftly sourced and shipped throughout New Zealand, ensuring that even the busiest elves can spread joy far and wide!

Broken Heart Bottle for Life and Eco Refill Pouch

Dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint, Broken Heart Spirits has introduced New Zealand’s FIRST fully recyclable eco-refill pouches. Return your empty pouch to your nearest Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme location. The liquid inside is the same multi award-winning dry gin created with the landscape of Central Otago Summer in mind. Perfectly paired with a slice of fresh orange, and your preferred tonic, Broken Heart Gin is the perfect spirit for all occasions. A great gift for the sustainably conscious gin lover.

Shop now: brokenheartspirits.com

The Classic, adjustable NZ wool pillow from Lora & Flok

Give the gift we all want - better sleep. The Classic is made with Lora Valley wool and comes with an extra bag of Flok Fill to easily add/remove fill to reach your perfect height and softness, and with built in air-conditioning you’ll be catching zzz’s in no time (no sweaty hairline required).

Shop Now: Loraandflok.co.nz

Ballantynes Gift Vouchers

From glamourous outfits to everyday essentials and everything in between the Ballantynes Gift Card gives the special people you care about the gift of choice. Your recipient can opt to shop at any department choosing to spend their entire voucher at once or across multiple transactions. Simply select a physical gift card for the loved one who would opt for an instore experience or a digital gift card for the friend who wants to have options at the touch of a button.

Shop now: ballantynes.co.nz

Hundy All-Natural Supplement

It’s that time of the year when your body needs a little extra support to meet the end-of-year deadlines, be on form at the Christmas party and still perform the next day. Hundy’s unique formula supports liver function including the natural processes of detoxification and recovery. Take Hundy before bed to wake up feeling a Hundy per cent! Grab some for yourself, your secret Santa or as the perfect stocking filler this Christmas! Get 30% off with our exclusive code: NZH30.

Shop now: hundy.nz

Please note: always read the label, use as directed. If symptoms persist see your healthcare professional. Dietary supplements do not replace a balanced diet. Nine Guys Ltd, Christchurch.



