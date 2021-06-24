The Black Caps' secret weapon in the cloud

Cloud technology & data analytics help the Black Caps’ rise in world cricket.

You could say New Zealand's rise in world cricket was achieved under a cloud.

Qrious, a Spark company, has worked closely with New Zealand Cricket to build a system that leverages the cloud capabilities of Microsoft Azure, enabling the automated collection, cleaning and integration of multiple data sets, including vital elements like match data, ball tracking and weather data.

Within seconds of a ball being bowled or a run scored, the data system brings detailed insights to coaches on the strengths, weaknesses and techniques of local and opposing players. Black Caps coach Gary Stead says the data is generally used in three ways:

Selection: "I can compare apples with apples a lot more."

Scouting: "It has given us an opportunity to be more precise in our planning" – a reference to the data helping with game strategy and, for example, how and where to bowl to an opposition player.

Individual performance: "It gives us the chance to really dig deep with individual players and get really precise on what we believe are their strengths and weaknesses – and then formulate plans to help them improve."

Smart use of data is already well known as a business tool to help organisations compete on a national and global stage – but Qrious and New Zealand Cricket are at the sharp end of an industry transforming world sports.