The best way to protect calves

Proper use of disinfectants saves farmers money: Ecolab

There are no shortcuts when it comes to rearing healthy calves and, with the present cost-of-living crisis, farmers don’t need to compromise on biosecurity measures to save money, according to Ecolab’s New Zealand business development leader, Darren Stenning.

In fact, all they need to do is carefully read the label on the disinfectant they’re using. “It’s all about what their product of choice is capable of controlling and what it’s going to cost them,” he says.

“Farmers can buy more out of habit but we’re encouraging them to look deeper into the label and the data. They’re spending a lot of money on getting cows in calf and they want to increase calf survivability – so why put all that at risk?”

Stenning says Ecolab’s Kenocox and Virocid disinfectants come at a more reasonable price than other disinfectants and, as they can be used at lower application rates, can reduce sanitising costs by up to 50 per cent.

Last year’s launch targeted farmers with calving sheds having clinical issues with coccidiosis, cryptosporidia and rotovirus – and gained a lot of interest. This year the company is concentrating on farmers with calves which may have subclinical issues, meaning a big future problem could be lying in wait.

“Farmers are focusing on the cost of use more than they used to, as well as the efficacy they’re after,” Stenning says. “It’s all about return on investment, so why would farmers shortchange themselves or rip themselves off by using an inadequate biosecurity product?”

Ecolab’s Kenocox broad spectrum disinfectant has a unique formula with proven efficacy against bacteria, viruses and protozoa in the environment, significantly reducing the risk of calves contracting coccidiosis or cryptosporidium. It doesn’t contain phenol, or carbolic acid, which reduces infection pressure but this can be an irritant so it’s safer to use in any working environment in conjunction with the label instruction

Sprayed in calf sheds and barns, the formula, protected by a pending patent, is described as the missing link in comprehensive disease prevention.

A large calf rearing facility in the country, rearing over 3000 calves a season, trialled Kenocox last year and says its use supported a reduction in mortality rates of 5 per cent, Stenning says: “It was huge.”

Tony Parsons, a vet who advises several large calf rearers, says many don’t have an easy task; coccidiosis and cryptosporidium have proved difficult to kill in the past: “Contamination of the environment is happening from the day the first calf arrives and there’s only ever going to be a build-up of contamination and faecal matter and potential pathogens.”

One of his clients, Shannel Rudkin, a calf rearer with Grasslands, who runs four heifer replacement and bobby calf sheds, made the switch to Kenocox last year. Spraying it daily, she found it kept infection down, giving better results than the product she was previously using.

Ecolab’s Virocid concentrated disinfectant protects against rotovirus in calves and is ideal for use in dairy and calf sheds, farm buildings and on machinery and housing. It’s a reliable and versatile solution for farmers to safely and effectively maintain biosecurity on-farm, says Stenning.

Specifically formulated for a wide range of agricultural uses and with hospital-grade efficacy, it gives double the protection of similar products against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores. Its residual action ensures long-lasting protective effects over time even with a low dilution rate. It remains effective in a range of temperatures, so gives consistent performance throughout the country in different farming environments.

Its neutral pH level means it’s well-balanced, minimising potential adverse effects on any surfaces or materials, says Stenning, so it also provides a solution for disinfecting boots and wheels, able to be used in dipping baths.

April Gardner, a calf rearer with Canlac Holdings, who rears up to 640 calves in a season, has a routine of spraying thoroughly after one batch of calves leaves and before the next group comes into the sheds. During their stay, Virocid was used twice a day last year and she was pleased with the resulting cleanliness.

Both women say no calf rearer wants to deal with a disease outbreak, seeing their calves fall behind through illness when they should be thriving. Parsons also emphasises the importance of farmers reading the label on their disinfectant carefully before use.

“The concentration they use can be different for what they’re trying to achieve,” he says. “A lot of people let themselves down when they don’t read the instructions.”

