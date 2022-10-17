Take the first steps to live your best life physically and mentally.

Mental Health Awareness Week

This article has been prepared by firststeps.nz and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

As business steps up with processes and protections to keep workplaces safe and well, leaders are bracing their own mental and emotional health using self-directed, practical online tools to take steps to build a better tomorrow for them and their teams.

Since the pathfinding firstesteps.nz website was launched late last year over 75,000 self-help resources have been downloaded, 71,000 people have visited the site, 1,300 emergency helpline calls managed, 550 funding applications for specialist help approved, and 394 wellbeing professionals and 59 organisations brought on board.

It's a game changer, the resources valued, relevant, and in keen daily demand.

Business leaders, managers and owners are talking openly about being overwhelmed by anxiety, fears, frustrations, avoidance behaviours, debilitating stress, sleeplessness and bad behaviour from alcohol and drug consumption to hitting out at those who matter most.

Even before Covid I'd been party to conversations when CEOs had opened up about loneliness and despair over their mental health but were able to talk about their 'secrets' in a safe environment.

It signalled that these were not isolated examples, but an invisible pandemic was sweeping workplaces, a tinderbox waiting to erupt. It did when the virus hit, disrupting, destroying and stripping us of all that we knew, our identity, esteem and confidence.

Interesting for me was that if someone led, others quickly followed. It was the catalyst for many discussions with Ministers Nash and Robertson, both of whom were sympathetic and indicated a willingness to help if I wanted to develop a mental health and wellbeing recovery package.

Firststeps.nz was born, a made by business for business package with no strings nor stigma attached, funded by government and led by Auckland Business Chamber and the EMA to put mental health on par with physical and economic health.

Wage subsidies and financial support saved jobs and businesses but wrapping support around business leaders, managers and their staff to recuperate their mental health was lifesaving and life affirming.

The website is continually refreshed with new, useful and easy to access tools, videos, resources from quizzes to online questionnaires and advice to providing professional, expertise on call.

Firststeps.nz is building a community with business leaders learning to look after number one so that they can take back the power to be better managers, have better relationships, live better lives and create a better future, rather than looking back in anger and longing for what has been.

In looking after each other better, business leaders and managers have had to learn behaviours that better suit today's workplaces. Those behaviours include knowing that its OK to ask for help and knowing that its not a set of corporate values that need to be seen but some changes in corporate behaviours.

One of the things I have noted about me is that I am good at asking others how they are, the person I seldom stop and ask about is me. As managers and leaders, we need to ask ourselves: how am I, and who feeds me? The answer may just give you the jolt you need to reach out and get tailormade help accessible to you, to learn new behaviours, coping mechanisms and to have confidence and courage to embrace today's opportunities.

Z Energy's CEO, Mike Bennetts, has learned to look after himself so he can look after his staff and customers.

"It sounds incredibly selfish but the most important thing you can do is make sure you are in the best possible shape to be able to be generous with your employees and to take care of your customers.

"You have work on yourself to understand when you're at risk of getting your own self into trouble," he says. "I book time with myself for personal reflection when I'm on my bike, or I'm out and about running – and I still have an executive coach today who helps me see things that I can't see or calls me out on my own BS."

But Mike says freedom came when he let himself be his authentic self.

"I can only be the best version of myself, I can't be someone else and being straight up about the things that I do well, and the things that I struggle with has been really, really helpful to me. It's enabled me to be a better version of myself than pretending that I'm something that I frankly am not."

Fashion designer, Juliette Hogan also recognised the toll of stress, exhaustion and relentless uncertainty on her and her team through Covid's disruption and encourages people to take time to be good to themselves rather than waiting till they hit rock bottom.

Juliette knew too she needed to work on herself if she was to be the best version of herself she could be, using mentors and her advisory board, and taking pleasure in family and friends.

She recognised triggers caused by stress, expressed through intolerance, that would harm her and the people who relied on her if she did not change her behaviours.

" I was always getting really angry on the road with other drivers, not acting out on it, but it told me I must be feeling really stressed at the moment because my tolerance is so low of other people," she says.

"It is really good to be self-aware, I check myself more frequently these days than what I did in the past. And I know that when I start hitting those levels, I need to either take myself out of a situation or just take some time out and put some goodness back into me to be able to bring me back."

That self-awareness translated to the workplace with a caring, supportive and open environment with people first.

"We are being really mindful. We introduced an EAP system last year, which we're really proud of, ensure that we have really great open lines of communication with all of our team, constantly checking in to see how people are managing and respectful should people need to be taking wellness leave, not sick leave," she says.

"It's really important to ask questions that don't allow for a single word answer or for a finite answer. That's a more genuine way to be able to ask somebody, what it is that they're struggling with, or what it is that they're enjoying, so you then can lean on and support somebody in the way that they need to be supported."

Take some small steps. We all need to note how we breathe, eat, exercise and sleep. We cannot compromise on doing any of these anything but well. So, if you are working the extra hours and resorting to fast foods, that's a compromise and if the pressures of work mean we stop regular exercise those are compromises too far.

There's a cost to our lives and the lives of others if we over commit because we think we need to have all the answers, agree to everything, trust no one, never say no for fear of disappointing or being disliked.

Firststeps.nz has the tools to ease that pressure, teach you how to make good choices, help you to focus on the big stuff, eliminate paralysing yeah-nah responses and create space to take time out for you, your family, your dreams.

For more information visit: www.firststeps.nz