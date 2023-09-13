Suzy Cato & Loopy Tunes at Chrysalis

Suzy Kato and Loopy Tunes. Photo / Supplied.

This content has been prepared by the Chrysalis Early Learning Centre and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Chrysalis Early Learning Centre to celebrate Maori Language Week

Multi-award-winning Chrysalis Early Learning Centre in Avondale is celebrating Māori Language Week with a whānau open day on Saturday, September 16.

Students, their families and the wider community are all invited to embrace Māori culture with fun activities, entertainment and kai served from 10-2pm. Well-known children’s entertainer, Suzy Cato, and singing sister duo, Leah and Siu, known as Loopy Tunes, will be performing some fun and interactive waiata from their brand new bilingual EP “Kōwhai: Kōrero Mai”. So much fun for the whole whanau!

Chrysalis Early Learning Centre, Avondale. Photo / Supplied.

Founders Dr Darius Singh and Nikeeta Singh are thrilled to have so much support from the community, with over 200 families registered already. With deep roots in teaching and a passion for delivering world-class childcare, the Singhs introduced their internationally published Gaia (Earth) Education Philosophy into the centre. This is where modern earth science meets ancient cultural knowledge, the perfect setting to celebrate Māori Language Week.

The centre itself is designed as a curved waka with 100 sails flying, representing the many cultures of New Zealand and recreating the intrepid journeys of the ancients with the start of a lifelong journey for tamariki and kaiako.

The building has a significant setting, designed around two heritage and famous Avondale trees planted more than 100 years ago. The pohutukawa and oak trees stand side by side, with their branches finally touching this year, symbolising the Chrysalis Centre’s respect and guidance from a bi-cultural curriculum to prepare tamariki for a multi-cultural world.

Open Day, Photo / Supplied.

“We know choosing a childcare centre is one of the most important decisions for parents,” says Darius Singh. “Our back to nature (Gaia) philosphy has earned the Chrysalis Centre multi award-winning status with our biophilic, nature inspired building design, spacious environment for children to learn and play; we use world-class sustainability practices and our Kiwi-invented Roots and Shoots curriculum gives children a head start in school.

“All children are welcome to attend our centre and we offer scholarships (free enrolments) to families in need, so no child needs to miss out”, says co-founder Dr Darius Singh.

You can now take a 3D virtual walk through of the Chrysalis Early Learning Centre to see just how amazing this facility really is chrysaliscentre.co.nz/3d-tour/

Come on down and enjoy poi making, story telling, as well as singing and dancing with Suzy Cato and Loopy Tunes. Try yummy fry bread and other tasty kai served throughout the day.

All whānau are welcome at this special event, September 16, 1 Jomac Place, Avondale, Auckland, 10-2pm – let’s celebrate and have some ngahau!

S﻿paces are limited, so register now to avoid missing out chrysalisopenday.eventbrite.co.nz

facebook.com/events/6309811125796097/