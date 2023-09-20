Supporting mothers for a better NZ

This content has been prepared by Mothers Matter and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Event to show how a child’s first 1000 days can influence society.

As New Zealand gears up for its upcoming general election, politicians are at their persuasive best, vying for your vote on the back of pressing issues such as the cost of living, crime rates, healthcare, and education.

These topics often dominate news coverage and our own conversations as we grapple with finding practical solutions for our nation’s problems. It’s also an opportunity for us to take a moment to step back, look beyond the immediate, and consider where actions taken now could have the most valuable impact.

Mothers Matter, an organisation dedicated to better health and well-being outcomes for new mums, baby and family, is advocating that voters consider that a brighter future for our society lies in nurturing our nation’s children, especially during their first 1000 days.

Founder of Mothers Matter, Chloe Wright, wants political commitments to improve every New Zealand child’s first 1000 days by indicating what actions would be applied to put mothers at the centre of our society.

“We must put the mother back into the centre of care. If we look after mothers, their babies and families also thrive, paying dividends for future generations” says Wright. “If it’s good for women, its good for everyone.”

Numerous studies have shown that many aspects of our adult lives, including our income, education, criminal record, susceptibility to obesity, heart health, and mental well-being, can be statistically predicted as early as age three.

In 2022, Koi Tū, an independent think tank in New Zealand, identified maternal mental health as a critically important yet under-recognised issue. The recommendations were that the issue require d greater priority within public policy frameworks in Aotearoa New Zealand, citing that mental distress may affect nearly half of all pregnant and postnatal women.

The current reality of this not being prioritised can be seen in the many tragic stories that make up our daily news. Sometimes hidden in our harrowing statistics are that New Zealand’s maternal suicide rate is seven times higher per capita than that of the United Kingdom. Alarmingly, Maori women are over-represented in these statistics.

“It is with energy that we need to unite and take action to apply change to the escalating crisis relating to maternity and postnatal care for mothers and babies across the country,” states a determined Chloe Wright.

“It is encouraging to know that even the simplest interventions and support for families during this critical period can make a generational difference, ensuring everyone fulfils their fullest potential.

“Forty-eight hours after a child’s birth is a precious window of opportunity for mothers, their babies and whanau. It’s a time of critical bonding and can determine future wellbeing,” says Wright.

Nathan Wallis, prominent neuroscience educator, supports their mission, challenging New Zealanders to shift away from reactive measures and focus on providing support when it’s most needed: “Do all the folks on talkback radio who lament the downward spiral of society when talking about teenage delinquency, crimes, and the sky rocketing rates of anxiety and depression understand that the first thousand days is actually the most effective time to address these concerns?

“We ignore the reality that all of these ‘ambulance at the bottom of the cliff’ strategies are infinitely more expensive than simply investing in our nation’s mothers and babies.”

These insights and questions surrounding political support for perinatal and maternal care will take centre stage in Auckland at the end of this month, on Thursday, September 28. Hosted by Wallis, political representatives will gather to discuss policies, perspectives, and the pressing needs of mothers, this event will be streamed live for the public to engage with.

This discussion is long overdue. So, mark your calendars for this eye-opening event taking place via livestream. The panel discussion promises to be enlightening, lasting approximately one hour, and commencing at 7 pm. It’s an opportunity to join the conversation about securing a brighter future for our nation by investing in the most crucial phase of life—the first 1000 days.

The event is presented by Mothers Matter, which was established by The Wright Family Foundation.

In their commitment to holistic care, the foundation has also established Birthing Centers throughout New Zealand.

