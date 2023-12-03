Studying to help save the planet

Mia Quinn.

This content has been prepared by the University of Waikato and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

University broadens environmental sciences & kaitiakitanga.

Mia Quinn left school without intending to go to university – before a desire to make a difference drove her to study and changed her path for good.

Quinn (Ngāti Hauā, Waikato-Tainui) is about to complete a three-year Bachelor of Science degree studying environmental sciences, ecology and biodiversity at the University of Waikato’s Tauranga campus – a journey that has allowed her to merge her culture and the path the planet must take.

“After working for five years, I found myself looking for a change and wanting to do something I cared about,” she says. “I’m a bookworm and a fan of stories with the overarching theme of fighting for the greater good and saving the world. I care about the environment and know that, as humans, we have such an adverse effect on it and the species crucial to our ecosystems.”

She chose to study the Bachelor of Science at the University of Waikato because of the reputation of their environmental sciences major, their local Coastal Marine Field Station, and because they had a new campus in the city she was already living in.

“I love Tauranga, and I had heard about the University of Waikato’s renowned environmental sciences degree, so it was an easy decision.”

Studying environmental sciences at the University of Waikato has allowed Mia to combine her desire to make a difference with her cultural beliefs. “A fundamental part of Māori culture is kaitiakitanga, which is guardianship. It was instilled in me early on that we are part of nature and not separate from it,” says Quinn.

These values have influenced her approach to study and research. “As part of the Bachelor of Science, we have the opportunity to explore an interwoven approach to science that blends mātauranga Māori (wisdom) and Western knowledge. This enhances our learning and encourages a more holistic approach to solving real-world problems.”

Learning from the best

Learning from leading marine science researchers is one of the best parts of studying at the University of Waikato, says Quinn.

“I’ve recently had the opportunity to work closely with my lecturer, Dr Jenni Stanley, on a research project comparing biodiversity both inside and outside of a marine protected area to gauge its influence on target and taonga species.”

Completed in partnership with Waikato Regional Council and the Department of Conservation, the project gave her a a taste of fieldwork.

“Throughout the degree, we get to work on these great projects that give you a chance to experience what a career in environmental sciences would look like. These opportunities build on your foundational knowledge of science and allow you to apply that in a real-world environment.”

Greg Simmonds, General Manager, Workforce and Policy, from Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One, says skilled graduates like Quinn are an asset to the region:

“The Bay of Plenty region is filled with environmental taonga – it is great to have the University of Waikato offering world-class training and research opportunities right here in our wonderful region.”

“We believe this plays a role in contributing to the Bay of Plenty’s long-term sustainability.”

Opportunities

As part of her undergraduate degree, Mia had the opportunity to study at the University of Bergen, Norway, via an exchange programme facilitated by the University of Waikato. Its Global Experiences exchange allows students to study at a partner university for six months to a year.

“It was great to study abroad while also having the chance to explore Europe further, experience other cultures and other people’s way of life.”

A way forward

It’s been a busy three years for Quinn, from starting her study during the pandemic to working, mentoring and travelling as part of her degree: “When I started studying, I decided to commit myself to a variety of things. I studied full-time while working three part-time jobs, including two Māori mentoring roles and managing a social basketball team.”

It has been a juggle, she admits, while those around her say she has absolutely excelled – and her study journey is not over.

“I plan to continue my study with a master’s degree and hope to complete a PhD eventually as well. Science is so important and I have really enjoyed the research aspect of my degree. Learning from lecturers at the top of their research fields is inspiring.”

From 2024, the University of Waikato will add marine science to its existing major and minor options of environmental sciences and aquaculture.

Read more about studying at the University of Waikato in the heart of Tauranga city, just a short drive to the golden beaches of Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa: tauranga.waikato.ac.nz



