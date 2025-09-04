Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertorial by South Pacific Scaffolding

South Pacific Scaffolding

SPSL achieves triple ISO certification


This article was prepared by South Pacific Scaffolding and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

South Pacific Scaffolding has officially achieved ISO certification across three core international standards – ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 – marking a significant milestone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save