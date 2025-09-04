SPSL achieves triple ISO certification

This article was prepared by South Pacific Scaffolding and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

South Pacific Scaffolding has officially achieved ISO certification across three core international standards – ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 – marking a significant milestone for the company and the wider scaffolding industry in New Zealand.

This achievement strengthens our commitment to safe practice, environmental responsibility, and quality management across all scaffolding services provided.

Key certifications achieved

- ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health & Safety Focused on protecting our people through safer systems and work environments.

- ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management Designed to help minimise our environmental footprint and manage our impact.

- ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Systems Ensuring consistency, reliability, and quality in every job we complete.

All three standards were developed and implemented simultaneously – no small feat for any business. It’s a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our entire team, led by our QHSE Manager, Sally, who has driven this initiative from the ground up.

Why it matters

- Stronger safety culture: Every member of our crew knows their role in keeping sites safe.

- Cleaner, smarter operations: From materials to waste, we’re cleaner and more accountable.

- Reliable quality outcomes: Plans are followed. Standards are met. Clients get confidence.

This triple certification shows we don’t just talk about standards, we build them into every scaffold, every shift, every site. It’s a commitment to doing things right, for our people, our clients, and our environment.

Director Jarrod Radcliffe says: “This milestone isn’t just about ticking boxes, it’s about standing up for the values we’ve always believed in. Our team worked hard to lift the bar across safety, environmental responsibility, and quality. It’s a proud moment and a solid step forward.”

We’re proud of what we’ve achieved – and more importantly – what it means for the work we do for our clients.

For more information: Phone: 0800 697 223 Email: office@spsl.co.nz Website: www.southpacificscaffolding.co.nz