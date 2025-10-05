SPCA’s Māngere Centre crumbles

Donations desperately needed for a new animal welfare facility.

This article was prepared by SPCA and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

As the existing SPCA Centre in Māngere continues to deteriorate, the clock is ticking for the animal welfare charity to raise funds for a new, purpose-built animal welfare hub.

Operating for more than 40 years, the Māngere Centre in South Auckland cared for over 5500 animals last year alone – double the number of any other SPCA Centre across the country.

Despite the large number of animals being helped at the Centre, the situation couldn’t be more dire.

“The Centre is literally crumbling,” says Dr Nathan Wong, Head Vet at SPCA’s Māngere Centre. “Staff are doing their absolute best, but the walls, the floors – it’s breaking down faster than we can patch it.”

Issues include cracks in the walls and flooring that compromise hygiene, sagging ceilings that are caving in, cramped vet facilities with a lack of space, and a layout that heightens stress of already frightened animals.

The cracks in the floors and walls make it near impossible for the staff and volunteers to keep the Centre clear of disease, even with rigorous cleaning schedules. Intestinal parasites like giardia and coccidia remain in the cracks, and cat flu spreads, despite all efforts to isolate infected animals.

Vulnerable animals like Bronson are being directly impacted by the poor state of the building and facilities. Just one of the thousands of animals helped at the Māngere Centre, this cat came into SPCA’s care with a large, painful gash on his cheek.

“Bronson underwent surgery, and we were able to stitch his face, though his treatment and recovery weren’t easy,” says Dr Wong. “The surgical prep room is cluttered as we have to fit recovery cages, x-ray table, prep table, instrument cleaning station, work desk and dental table all in the one room. And the poor layout of the facilities meant that loud noises and disruptions from other animals have made Bronson’s recovery much more stressful than it should have been.”

A new shelter in Wiri has been designed by animal welfare experts and architects to put animal welfare first – with bigger rooms and a better layout, dedicated outdoor spaces, an expanded animal hospital, and quarantine-specific puppy pens.

The new build would provide the opportunity to care for an additional 2000 animals a year – not just through more space, but because the space would better meet animals’ needs, prevent unnecessary illness and stress, and help animals find forever homes faster.

It would also serve as a “superhub”, supporting SPCA Centres in Hamilton, Thames, Whangārei and Hobsonville with veterinary and surgical services.

“We desperately need to make the Wiri Centre a reality,” says Dr Wong. “This isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity for these animals.”

SPCA is calling on animal lovers to donate towards the construction of the new shelter, so that more animals like Bronson can be helped.

“Despite everything he’s been through, he remained a sweet, friendly boy. Animals like him deserve the best possible chance at recovery, and we need the new Centre to give them that.”

SPCA urgently needs your help to build the new Wiri Centre. Please, make a donation to help lay the first bricks.

Donate today at wiricentre.spca.nz