South Taranaki’s newest commercial hub

South Taranaki Business Park: A hub for innovation and growth

The South Taranaki Business Park is an ambitious 67ha development designed to support economic growth and attract new enterprises to the district. A collaborative effort between the South Taranaki District Council and private developers, the park offers modern infrastructure, flexible options, and a strategic location that supports both new and expanding businesses.

Quality infrastructure and connection to markets

Located in Hāwera, just off SH3, the South Taranaki Business Park boasts excellent connectivity to national and global markets. It’s a one-hour drive to New Plymouth (going north) and Whanganui (going south), 3.5 hours from Wellington, and local to a wide range of high-performing industries including agriculture, energy, rendering, manufacturing, construction and transport. Nearby road, rail, and port networks provide seamless transport options, while planned improvements on SH3 will further enhance accessibility for staff and customers.

Within the park, newly constructed 12m-wide roads with no cul-de-sacs or tight corners accommodate heavy vehicles, and reliable infrastructure such as high-speed fibre internet, water, sewerage, and power will ensure operational efficiency. Thoughtful design guidelines and environmental consideration promote a smart, cohesive look that benefits businesses and the broader community.

Strong demand in the West End Precinct

The business park’s West End Precinct is led by local developer CJ Mahony and features 30 lots ranging from 1180sq m – 14,880sq m for purchase or design, build, and lease.

Upgrades to Little Waihi Rd, and an extension to Fitzgerald Lane have unlocked the potential of this area, allowing businesses to quickly establish operations. UNO Windows and Doors, DIALOG Fitzroy, White Electrical, Taranaki Bulk, and OPS Plumbing and Pipeline have already moved in. According to Mahony, it’s given them the space to operate efficiently, grow, and access new markets wherever they may be. Two more businesses are expected to join the park in the coming weeks, reflecting strong demand and confidence in the district’s economy.

A local success story

The first business to join the West End Precinct was UNO Windows and Doors in 2022. The business was started in 2006 by Peter Thomas, whose son Jonathan, born and raised in Hāwera, is a co-managing director with his brother Reagan. “Hāwera provides a perfect central location for us and this is key. We see the South Taranaki Business Park as a first-class area for growing local, and new businesses to locate their premises – rather than having to be located in pockets within residential areas across the district.”

“We needed to grow and get some decent-sized facilities to bring everything back inside and function efficiently. It was also about future-proofing for our factory – we needed the ability to put more machinery in to expand our services into new markets and regions”.

Explore Your Opportunities Today

The South Taranaki Business Park provides a unique blend of modern facilities, prime location, and thoughtful design – creating an environment where businesses can flourish. Whether you’re a local business ready to expand or a new venture exploring opportunities in the district, the South Taranaki Business Park provides an ideal opportunity.

