SOS goes out for campervans

Chronic shortage could leave thousands disappointed this summer.

There’s a serious maths problem challenging the great New Zealand road trip this summer – 21,474 holidaymakers wanting to hire a campervan but only 2696 vehicles available for rent.

That means, according to Justin Hales, CEO and founder of Camplify, New Zealand’s largest and fastest-growing camper van, motorhome and caravan-sharing community, about 87 per cent of those looking to hit the road will be disappointed as Camplify and other large fleet operators can only muster 2696 vans between them.

So Camplify is putting out an SOS to the owners of some of this country’s 138,000 vans to come to the rescue.

Stats NZ have made the forecast of more than 21,000 keen to camper-van their way through a classic New Zealand road trip – one of the best ways to explore this country – but the quintessential Kiwi holiday is under threat due to a distinct lack of motorhomes and campervans.

The New Zealand Motor Vehicle Register claims there are 138,000 vans registered up and down New Zealand – and Hales wants owners to help save “the classic Kiwi roadie”.

Described as the ‘Airbnb’ for campervans, Camplify enables owners to list private vans for hire, with the average motorhome making $12,800 over the summer months alone and an annual average of $22,700 – earnings which could contribute towards a European summer holiday for owners. What better way to turn that motorhome sitting in your driveway gathering cobwebs into cash while letting others discover the joy of exploring the country behind the wheel.

What’s more, for the first time, Camplify is offering a guaranteed rental income3 of $10,000 for motorhomes and $7,000 for campervans to enable more people road tripping throughout New Zealand this summer.

“During Covid years many of the big commercial campervan and motorhome hire companies sold down their inventory,” says Justin Hales, CEO & Founder at Camplify, “however now that international visitor numbers are surging back to pre-pandemic levels, we are looking at a very real shortfall in available campervans to rent.”

One owner, Auckland’s Barry Burstner said renting their motorhome on Camplify has paid for some fantastic family holidays: “I love being able to rent out my motorhome – it helps others embrace the outdoors, while earning extra income to find my family’s adventures.

“We get lots of bookings because Camplify has a large customer database, and their customer service team has a wealth of knowledge to help with the rental process, which made us feel safe in renting out our motorhome.”

So Hales says the message to owners is clear: “List your van with us, make some money, and save the great Kiwi road trip!

