Slip into “Broome Time” with Stephanie Holmes

Cable Beach, Broome.





1. BLISS OUT IN BROOME

It takes less than three hours to fly from Perth (Boorloo) to Broome (Rubibi), a laidback tropical oasis. In this beach resort town, relaxation is on the menu every day—whether it’s on the beach, beside a palm-fringed resort pool, or with a cocktail in hand while enjoying pearl meat, mangoes and barramundi. There are adventures to be had as well, including hunting for dinosaur footprints amongst the bright red rocks near the beach and learning ancient Dreamtime stories with local Aboriginal guides. Finally, end your day watching the sun set over Cable Beach from the back of a friendly camel.









2. DIVE INTO DELUXE DINING WITH BROOME CRUISES

Spend a leisurely morning poolside or walking along Cable Beach (Walmanyjun) followed by a sumptuous feast in the afternoon. Enjoy the Sunset, Seafood & Pearling Cruise, where you’ll be served an all-inclusive seven course meal, prepared the boat’s private chef, and paired with local wines and beers. Expect dishes such as Coffin Bay oysters with white pearl gin and mango sauce, Exmouth prawns with bush tomato aioli, and Cone Bay barramundi with lemon pepper crust. It’s not just about the food though—you’ll also see a live pearl harvest on-deck, as the blazing orange sun sets over the Indian Ocean.

Sunset Seafood & Pearling Cruise, live pearl harvest.





3. RIDE THE HORIZONTAL FALLS

The Horizontal Falls (Garaanngaddim) is one of the Kimberley’s most incredible natural attractions. This is where millions of litres of water push through two ancient limestone “fingers” in the McLarty Ranges, as tides as high as 10 metres ebb and flow. To get there, board a scenic float plane from Broome, which will whisk you deep into the Kimberley. At the falls, you’ll feel the full force of nature as your jet boat whizzes through a narrow gap on surging ocean tides. An exhilarating half-day trip, it’s impossible to forget the astonishing wilderness region of rippled red and brilliant turquoise blue hues.

Horizontal Falls, Talbot Bay. Photo / Supplied.













4. SHOOT FOR THE MOON

As the sun slowly sinks on another day in paradise, something truly magical will rise in its wake. To watch it, head to the Mangrove Hotel overlooking Roebuck Bay (Yawuru Nadulagun) for dinner and a show. The distinctive sounds of the didgeridoo will float through the air, heralding the arrival of the moon. Shining over the exposed mudflats, it creates the illusion of golden steps leading to the lunar surface, known as “the Staircase to the Moon.” The phenomenon happens three nights every month between March and October.

Staircase to the Moon, Broome.

5. GO GLAMPING AT CYGNET BAY PEARL FARM

Pack your bags and drive northeast to the tip of the Dampier Peninsula. This is where you’ll find the Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm on Yawuru Country. At the family-owned farm, you can take a pearl grading class, experience the waterfall reef sea safari, or go on an Aboriginal-led tour, such “The Art of Carving Shells,” which introduces the centuries-old tradition sacred to the Bardi Jawi people. Best of all, there’s no need to drive back to Broome afterwards. Instead, check in to the pearl farm’s new glamping tents. Designed to have minimal impact on the environment, no comfort has been spared in their design; each is air-conditioned, with an expansive veranda, private ensuite, and king-sized bed.

For more information go to www.westernaustralia.com

Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm, Dampier Peninsula.







