Sleep – keeping body & brain healthy

Bed experts BedsRus on how to gain a good night’s sleep.

A good night's sleep is incredibly important for your health – just as important as eating a balanced, nutritious diet and exercising. A good night's sleep can help improve learning, memory, decision making and even creativity – and it should be the easiest way to keep your body and brain functioning at their best, right?

Here are some tips for when shut-eye is a little harder to come by.

Don't get into bed until right before it's time to sleep. This strengthens the mental association between your bedroom and sleep; the more time you spend in bed before you sleep, the more your body gets used to being awake. Eat right and sleep better. Sleep plays a big role in our health and metabolism. Try adding these eight key foods into your diet to help enhance your quality of sleep: magnesium, banana, spinach, oatmeal, boiled eggs, almonds, chamomile tea and kiwifruit. Keep your cool. If your core body temperature is too high, you struggle to produce melatonin—that magical hormone that sends you into slumber. Sleepyhead's latest temperature regulating technology Kulkote, features fibres that absorb and release heat energy, to give you a more consistent sleeping climate. It's an exciting new development in the bed game and already a game-changing sleep choice for many New Zealanders. When it comes to sleep, science really does matter. Get Active. Regular exercise can contribute to a blissful night's sleep but it's best to avoid intense workouts right before bed. Opt for light yoga or meditation instead. Take it a step further and exercise outdoors; sunshine goodness means more vitamin D, which means more serotonin, leading to better sleep. Avoid Hidden Caffeine. You may know that coffee contains a high level of caffeine, but it can also be hidden in your diet. Did you know kombucha, dark chocolate and green tea have hidden caffeine which can affect your sleep?

