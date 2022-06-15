Shining a light on Matariki

TE PĀ TŪ -formerly Tamaki Māori Village. Image / Supplied.

The Māori new year is a time to embrace Te Ao Māori, with a host of celebrations countrywide in honour of this historically special time of year.

According to the Māori lunar calendar, the appearance of Matariki, a star cluster (known in English as Pleiades) which appears during mid-winter in New Zealand, heralds the beginning of the new year. Traditionally, Matariki was commemorated following the harvesting of crops and included offerings, honouring ancestors and revelry. This year, Aotearoa marks it for the first time with a public holiday on June 24 – a chance for everyone to get involved and meaningfully embrace Te Ao Māori at this auspicious time. Around the country, the guiding principles of Matariki - remembrance, celebrating the present and looking to the future – will be observed. Make it one to remember by heading along to one of the many wonderful experiences on offer around the motu.

Waitomo Caves. Image / Supplied.

Matariki Ki Waitomo – Hamilton-Waikato

From 24 June to 3 July, Waitomo Homestead will put a Matariki twist on their famous pies; feast on a hāngi pie or boil-up pie, or try a special pāua dish on the menu all week long. For reo speakers, you won't want to miss the full glowworm cave experience spoken entirely in Te Reo Māori, led by direct descendants of the cave's original explorers, held on 27 June at 10.30am.

www.waitomo.com/whats-on/matariki-ki-waitomo

Guided Whanganui river journey, Ruapehu. Image / Supplied.

Matariki Culturally Guided Whanganui River Journey - Ruapehu

Join Owhango Adventures and lead cultural navigator Willie Huch as your local guide on Saturday 25 June for a camping and canoeing adventure. Paddle down Whanganui River, learning about its cultural significance and local stories of Matariki. Learn to sing waiata (songs) beside the campfire and enjoy a jetboat out the following morning. This all-inclusive package includes tents set up and waiting for you upon arrival, delicious food and a free hoodie. Children 5+ and older welcome. Contact Owhango Adventures to book ahead to secure you place.

www.canoewhanganuiriver.com

Matariki Dish Challenge. Image / Supplied.

Matariki Dish Challenge – Bay of Plenty & Rotorua

Shining a light on the abundance of local produce and unique cultural stories of Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty, the inaugural Matariki Dish Challenge and Matariki Food Trail is set to take place at participating cafés and restaurants across the region from 13 June to 17 July. The dishes will be secretly judged, with a Best Dish winner and People's Choice winner announced in August.

www.matarikidishchallenge.co.nz

Tamaki Māori Village presents Te Pā Tū – Rotorua

Come together, share ideas, feast and reflect on the year passed, and contemplate the year ahead with a feast of culture and cuisine. Tū Te Ihi shares ancient concepts, performance, and rituals linked to the Matariki cluster of stars, including the mystical Ahi Taitai (fire ceremony), plus seasonal kai horotai (delicacies) beneath the forest canopy, such as roasted tuna (eel), creamy pāua, ember-warmed kumara and steaming boil up soup, followed by a lantern-lit walk.

Te-pa-tu.com/experiences/winter-matariki-celebration

Matariki Ki Pōneke Festival, Wellington. Image / Supplied.

Matariki Ki Pōneke Festival – Wellington

Wellington's Matariki Ki Pōneke festival will be hosting multiple events and experiences locally for Aotearoa's first Māori New Year public holiday on 24 June. There'll be a fireworks display, projections and performances, waterfront braziers, whānau fun, installations and exhibitions,and the night sky will be lit up to mark the occasion. For the full programme of events visit

wellington.govt.nz/news-and-events/events-and-festivals/matariki

Tirama Mai, Christchurch. Image / Supplied.

Tīrama Mai - Christchurch

Tīrama Mai will brighten up Ōtautahi-Christchurch this winter with a range of innovative lighting installations, artworks on display and immersive experiences throughout the central city, designed in partnership with mana whenua. The lighting festival is free to attend and will be held from Friday 24 June to Sunday 3 July.

newsline.ccc.govt.nz/news/story/tirama-mai-returns-to-light-up-winter

Matariki Arrowtown Lights - Queenstown

The South Island Light Orchestra (SILO) will tell the story of the Māori heritage of Kā Muriwai (Arrowtown) with lighting and projections weaved through Arrowtown's iconic main street. Following a performance by waiata group, Waiatatia, you can watch the region's tamariki perform kapa haka and learn about the significance of the Matariki stars and how the region's position on the 45 South parallel enables such incredible night sky views. Māori films will also play at luxurious boutique cinema, Dorothy Browns.

www.arrowtown.com/our-town/events/matariki-arrowtown-lights

The Rees & Esk Valley. Image / Supplied.

The Rees & Esk Valley's Matariki Celebration Dinner – Queenstown

A carefully prepared Matariki Dinner at luxury The Rees in Queenstown, prepared by chef Corey Hume, and matched to Esk Valley wines, will be one to remember. Guests will experience every food course prepared accordingly to the nine stars of Matariki.

www.queenstownnz.co.nz/event/matariki-dinner-supported-by-eskvalley/1348/



